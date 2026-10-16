Research Links Gravity to Quantum Information

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Einstein's theory of general relativity describes gravity as the curvature of space and time caused by matter and energy. Quantum theory, on the other hand, describes the microscopic world. Uniting the two is one of the biggest open problems in physics.



In 1995, the physicist Ted Jacobson showed that Einstein's equations can be derived from thermodynamics, the physics of heat and entropy, much like the laws governing a gas emerge from the motion of its molecules. This suggested that gravity might not be fundamental but could emerge from something deeper.



In their research, published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the authors reconstruct the thermodynamic derivation of general relativity through sophisticated mathematical methods that connect quantum information to spacetime geometry.



However, it emerges from the paper and extensive conversations with the authors that their research could provide new clues about the origin of gravity, a tentative conclusion they reach through their use of quantum relative entropy.



The authors build on the idea that space and gravity may not be fundamental features of nature but may instead emerge from the quantum world. Rather than relying on the classical notion of entropy, they employ quantum relative entropy, a precise mathematical measure from quantum information theory that quantifies how distinguishable two quantum states are. ...