Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, October 16, 2026

Research Links Gravity to Quantum Information

Researchers say they may have taken a significant step toward explaining the origin of gravity.

Posted by HeliumRat at 01:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

HeliumRat

Joined 2012/12/17
Visited 2026/10/15

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Research Links Gravity to Quantum Information (8 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Recent research shows that gravity and quantum information are deeply connected and that the shape of spacetime can be traced back to the way information is stored in quantum fields.

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Told thee.

#1 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-15 11:36 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

All rocks are doing what comes naturally to them, trying to return to the core of the earth.

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-15 12:14 PM | Reply

"In 1995, the physicist Ted Jacobson showed that Einstein's equations can be derived from thermodynamics, the physics of heat and entropy, much like the laws governing a gas emerge from the motion of its molecules. This suggested that gravity might not be fundamental but could emerge from something deeper.

"In their research, published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the authors reconstruct the thermodynamic derivation of general relativity through sophisticated mathematical methods that connect quantum information to spacetime geometry.

#3 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-15 01:00 PM | Reply

More from the cited article ...

... Recent research shows that gravity and quantum information are deeply connected and that the shape of spacetime can be traced back to the way information is stored in quantum fields.

Einstein's theory of general relativity describes gravity as the curvature of space and time caused by matter and energy. Quantum theory, on the other hand, describes the microscopic world. Uniting the two is one of the biggest open problems in physics.

In 1995, the physicist Ted Jacobson showed that Einstein's equations can be derived from thermodynamics, the physics of heat and entropy, much like the laws governing a gas emerge from the motion of its molecules. This suggested that gravity might not be fundamental but could emerge from something deeper.

In their research, published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the authors reconstruct the thermodynamic derivation of general relativity through sophisticated mathematical methods that connect quantum information to spacetime geometry.

However, it emerges from the paper and extensive conversations with the authors that their research could provide new clues about the origin of gravity, a tentative conclusion they reach through their use of quantum relative entropy.

The authors build on the idea that space and gravity may not be fundamental features of nature but may instead emerge from the quantum world. Rather than relying on the classical notion of entropy, they employ quantum relative entropy, a precise mathematical measure from quantum information theory that quantifies how distinguishable two quantum states are. ...

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-15 07:17 PM | Reply

It shows just how little we know about the universe we live in.

imo, it is also great now that scientists can publish their theories and findings without having to worry about being excommunicated by a religion.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-15 07:18 PM | Reply

It was a minor irregularity in the orbit of Mercury. Einstein's theory correctly accounted for it. Gravity is under the same constraints as anything... nothing travels faster than light. Also the whole curving space/time depending on the mass of an object.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 11:36 AM | Reply

"nothing travels faster than light."

Not exactly true as we are finding out. There is a way to "travel" faster than light.

Space itself is expanding faster than the speed of light. There are distant parts of space that are apparently expanding away from each other faster than the speed of light

Albert Einstein's special relativity states that no "object" can move through space faster than the speed of light. However, the expansion of the universe is space itself stretching, not objects racing through it.

Another interesting thing about light ... Photons do not experience time.

At the speed of light time dilation reaches its limit where the proper time interval along a photon's path is zero.

From the viewpoint of an Earth observer, light from the Sun takes about 8 minutes and 20 seconds to reach us. From the framework of the photon, however, its emission and absorption happen in the same "moment," with zero time passing and zero distance crossed.

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-16 12:18 PM | Reply

Which really is just another way saying that at the quantum level there is nothing smaller than a photon. There is no quantum unit nor sub quantum unit to disentangle from it.

#8 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-16 03:16 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort