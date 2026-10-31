Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, October 31, 2026

China's New Trimaran Submarine

China is building more submarines, of more classes, than any other country. It has several brand-new ambitious design readying for series production and is forging ahead in the uncrewed space. But this unique trimaran design appears the strangest of them all.

Posted by HeliumRat at 09:31 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

HeliumRat

Joined 2012/12/17
Visited 2026/10/30

Status: user

MORE STORIES

China's New Trimaran Submarine (1 comments) ...

Physicists Propose: A Liquid That Can Flow in Time (4 comments) ...

Hidden Epstein files tie Trump to 11 sexual assaults (7 comments) ...

Research Links Gravity to Quantum Information (8 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

I suspect more than anything this particular development underscores that the military industrial complex in China starts to receive considerable funding & support, including for rather extravagant proposals that may not result in practical capability. www.navalnews.com/naval-news/2 ...

[image or embed]

-- Alex Luck (@alxluck.bsky.social) 8:48 PM Â· Oct 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This does not bode well.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 07:44 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort