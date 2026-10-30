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Friday, October 30, 2026

Ken Paxton's Alleged Mistress is Registered as a Democrat

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's alleged girlfriend, Tracy Duhon, a religious influencer from Louisiana, has largely been kept from public view during his campaign ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 01:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/30

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Ken Paxton is in the middle of a divorce and a U.S. Senate race in Texas. At the center of his new life is Tracy Duhon, a Christian influencer. nyti.ms/4yIT2CQ

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-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 4:25 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This does not bode well.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-29 03:47 AM | Reply

Eww

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-29 07:39 AM | Reply

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