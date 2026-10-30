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Friday, October 30, 2026

Xi's Record Number of Purges; 'Party Discipline' in China

A record 33 members have been expelled from China's Communist Party as it concluded a major annual political gathering, which had the most empty seats ever seen. Sixteen of the 33 members expelled are from the military ...

Posted by Corky at 10:32 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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UNREAL -- a clueless Trump thinks Lt. General Sylvia, who Hegseth forced out and accused of leaking as Trump plans new strikes, is a "SHE" Sylvia was commander of the 101st airborne in CLARKSVILLE. @MarshaBlackburn you good with military leaders getting done like this? Sad.

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-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2:13 PM Â· Oct 29, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"It's unclear what specific charges these members face beyond "serious disciplinary and legal violations". Such broad allegations have become routine under Xi's anti-corruption campaign.

It has now become "an effort to consolidate and maintain authority", says Chong Ja Ian, a non-resident scholar with Carnegie China.

"In this case, the campaign will continue and expand depending on how secure Xi feels rather than any real issue with corruption."

"Observers argue that Xi views corruption not just as graft but also ideological impurity and, crucially, disloyalty.

In January, he warned against "two-faced cadres" who profess political loyalty but defy orders and act in their self-interest."

;;

DJT is right again! He and Xi have SO much in common!

Make America China Again!!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-29 02:52 PM | Reply

All Communist/Socialist go through a cleansing.

This is why NAZI's knocked off all the other "socialist" to be the premiere Socialist party in Germany.
This is why Stalin knocked off his band of brothers.
This is why Che knocked out his clique.

Xi's been doing this for sometime.

Its what real Socialist do in the end. Kill people.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-29 06:01 PM | Reply

- NAZI's knocked off all the other "socialist" to be the premiere Socialist party in Germany.

Said a total Know Nothing.

The first thing Hitler did after using very popular term "Socialism" in his Party name to get Elected was to... kill all the Socialists.

He, unlike the others you are confused about, was never one of them.

His National Socialism (Nazism) is a far-right, ultranationalist, racist, and totalitarian political ideology... never actual Socialism; nada to do with Communism.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-29 08:18 PM | Reply

I love this argument. Hitler, Nazis and political ideology.

#4 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-29 08:21 PM | Reply

www.google.com

it's history, not argument

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-29 08:41 PM | Reply

www.google.com

it's history, not argument

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-29 09:28 PM | Reply

Sure seems like one here.

People argue "history" all the time.

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-29 09:58 PM | Reply

If we cleaned up our act we could blow passed 700k in a week.

#8 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-30 05:21 AM | Reply

How many ended up dead? If a smallish number, I guess that's progress.

#9 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-30 09:21 AM | Reply

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