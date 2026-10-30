Xi's Record Number of Purges; 'Party Discipline' in China

"It's unclear what specific charges these members face beyond "serious disciplinary and legal violations". Such broad allegations have become routine under Xi's anti-corruption campaign.



It has now become "an effort to consolidate and maintain authority", says Chong Ja Ian, a non-resident scholar with Carnegie China.



"In this case, the campaign will continue and expand depending on how secure Xi feels rather than any real issue with corruption."



"Observers argue that Xi views corruption not just as graft but also ideological impurity and, crucially, disloyalty.



In January, he warned against "two-faced cadres" who profess political loyalty but defy orders and act in their self-interest."



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DJT is right again! He and Xi have SO much in common!



Make America China Again!!