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Saturday, October 31, 2026

Mamdani Announces SNAP Users to Receive 40% More Money for Fresh Produce

New Yorkers enrolled in SNAP will be able to earn 40% more in Health Bucks, a program that matches what SNAP beneficiaries spend at farmers markets and farm stands.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 05:30 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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Almost 30,000 New Yorkers lost SNAP on Oct. 1. Now the city fears up to 900,000 could lose Medicaid. #Medicaid #SNAP

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-- New York Amsterdam News (@nyamnews.bsky.social) 9:30 AM Â· Oct 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is awesome. Now publish who pays for it, Coriol-Anus.

#1 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-31 06:12 PM | Reply

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