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Saturday, October 31, 2026

Florida Election Officials Alarmed at Slow Delivery of Mail-in Ballots

"We've seen where people, even locally in Broward County, have mailed a ballot and it's taken up to two weeks for that ballot to get here, which is totally unacceptable," [Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe] Scott told WSVN 7News.

Posted by retort at 12:34 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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NEW: A ProPublica data analysis shows that delays resulting from USPS' cost-cutting measures have endangered the validity of ballots mailed in rural areas.

Counties that voted for Trump in 2024 have been most affected.[image or embed]

-- ProPublica (@propublica.org) 8:05 AM Â· Oct 22, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Haha. Fuck MAGA and FUCK Trump

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-31 02:59 PM | Reply

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