Florida Election Officials Alarmed at Slow Delivery of Mail-in Ballots

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Saturday, October 31, 2026
"We've seen where people, even locally in Broward County, have mailed a ballot and it's taken up to two weeks for that ballot to get here, which is totally unacceptable," [Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe] Scott told WSVN 7News.
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