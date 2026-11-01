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Sunday, November 01, 2026

Voting Site Failures Occurring In Alaska

Democrats filed a lawsuit Friday as early voting failures affected thousands of Alaskans in villages "key to Democratic hopes" just days out from the midterms,

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:25 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/01

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Democrats have filed a lawsuit in Alaska accusing election officials of failing to properly operate at least 18 rural polling locations. The complaint warns that several thousand voters across predominantly Alaska Native communities face disenfranchisement. trib.al/w62mYIa[image or embed]

" The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 5:06 PM Oct 31, 2026

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The New York Times reported Saturday. Filed in Anchorage Superior Court, the lawsuit alleges that 18 early voting sites in rural Alaska had either "failed to open, opened late, maintained irregular hours or lacked ballots altogether," the Times reported.

MAGA scumfux are up to their usual tricks.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-01 09:44 AM | Reply

Shenanigans.

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-01 12:46 PM | Reply

REIN

"MAGA scumfux are up to their usual tricks."

You could be right. Trump/Musk (2 peas in a pod) did gut CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) the one agency who was responsible for making sure voting machines were ready and worked without a hitch.

Although with DHS slinking around in the background, there's no telling what else Trump did to disrupt the voting in Alaska. He is absolutely ruthless and Alaska IS a target of his wrath.

#3 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-01 01:04 PM | Reply

Russia has wanted to buy Alaska back for years. I half expected Trump to sign a Letter of Intent just to create chaos and gum up the voting in Alaska.

I don't know how many Native Americans in Alaska know that the President can't sell a state.

#4 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-01 01:17 PM | Reply

To disrupt voting I can understand why Trump didn't send federal agents named ICE to Alaska.

#5 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-01 01:50 PM | Reply

VICTORY: Federal Court DISMISSES Dept. of Justice lawsuit seeking to prevent Alaska from certifying a U.S. Senate election if Democrat Mary Peltola wins.

Another big win for Elias Law Group and our clients Alaskans for Mary and DSCC!

bsky.app

The rank orange pedo loses again. Lol

#6 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-01 02:13 PM | Reply

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