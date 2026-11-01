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Sunday, November 01, 2026

Judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's Attempt to Overturn Conviction

A federal judge in New York on Tuesday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's challenge to her conviction, finding her claims "meritless" or "frivolous."

Posted by retort at 05:18 PM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Giving Ghislaine Maxwell cushier accommodations isn't reward enough for being a notorious serial pedophile. Donald Trump now floats the idea of pardoning her. It would be done as a professional courtesy between serial child rapists. Despicable.

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-- Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 3:08 PM Â· Oct 30, 2026

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