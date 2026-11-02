Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, November 02, 2026

NRC Records: Unexplained Drones Have Buzzed Dozens of U.S. Nuke Plants

Dozens of unexplained drones flew over and near U.S. nuclear facilities between February 2024 and March 2026, according to records the Nuclear Regulatory Commission made public this week.

Posted by lamplighter at 08:34 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/02

Status: user

MORE STORIES

As Their doubts about US Grow, Gulf Arabs Turn to Middle Powers (10 comments) ...

Book Review: Hitler's 'Flood the Zone' Strategy (9 comments) ...

Final NYT Siena Polls (13 comments) ...

NRC Records: Unexplained Drones Have Buzzed Dozens of U.S. Nuke Plants (2 comments) ...

NYC Marathon (1 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Dozens of Unexplained Drones Have Buzzed America's Nuclear Plants Since 2024 https://news.slashdot.org/story/26/10/31/1742209/dozens-of-unexplained-drones-have-buzzed-americas-nuclear-plants-since-2024?utm_source=rss1.0mainlinkanon&utm_medium=feed

[image or embed]

-- Slashdot (@slashdot.org) 1:57 PM Â· Oct 31, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

...In one incident, about five drones flew roughly 100 feet above the reactor building at River Bend Station in Louisiana.

The story was first reported by the publication The Liberation Times. The NRC published the documents on its website in response to the publication's freedom of information request.

The NRC compiled the incidents in a table of security incident reports and posted it in its public document database this week. Plant security officers and other staff reported most of the incidents. In a few cases, local police alerted the plants.

Every entry carries the status "Closed Unresolved." Nearly all also state that the report remains open pending internal NRC review.

The NRC log describes the Jan. 6, 2025, incident at River Bend:

"On January 6, 2025, at 1746 CST, River Bend security observed approximately 5 drones flying over the reactor building before being visually lost to the south at 1750. The drones appeared as rectangular and black. No lights were observed. The approximate altitude was 100 feet above the reactor building. The licensee heightened the security posture awareness after the drone sightings. The licensee notified the West Feliciana Sheriff department, FAA, and the FBI."

River Bend is a single-reactor plant with about 970 megawatts of capacity, according to owner Entergy.

The reports of these incursions -- following other reports earlier this decade -- come as both the tech industry and the Trump Administration have been working hard to boost expansion of the U.S. nuclear power fleet. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 07:43 PM | Reply

What? Our nuclear sites don't all have massive traffic circle arches with anti drone surface to air systems installed?

I guess only traffic circles in DC can have that kind of protection.

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-02 10:21 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort