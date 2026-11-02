NRC Records: Unexplained Drones Have Buzzed Dozens of U.S. Nuke Plants

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The story was first reported by the publication The Liberation Times. The NRC published the documents on its website in response to the publication's freedom of information request.



The NRC compiled the incidents in a table of security incident reports and posted it in its public document database this week. Plant security officers and other staff reported most of the incidents. In a few cases, local police alerted the plants.



Every entry carries the status "Closed Unresolved." Nearly all also state that the report remains open pending internal NRC review.



The NRC log describes the Jan. 6, 2025, incident at River Bend:



"On January 6, 2025, at 1746 CST, River Bend security observed approximately 5 drones flying over the reactor building before being visually lost to the south at 1750. The drones appeared as rectangular and black. No lights were observed. The approximate altitude was 100 feet above the reactor building. The licensee heightened the security posture awareness after the drone sightings. The licensee notified the West Feliciana Sheriff department, FAA, and the FBI."



River Bend is a single-reactor plant with about 970 megawatts of capacity, according to owner Entergy.



The reports of these incursions -- following other reports earlier this decade -- come as both the tech industry and the Trump Administration have been working hard to boost expansion of the U.S. nuclear power fleet. ...