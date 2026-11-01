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Sunday, November 01, 2026

Voyager 1 Gives Controllers the Silent Treatment

Controllers lost the signal with Voyager 1 on Oct. 18 but it appeared again on Oct. 20.

Posted by lamplighter at 07:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/01

Status: user

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Voyager 1 Briefly Goes Silent, Scaring Everyone

[image or embed]

-- Hackaday (@hackadayofficial.bsky.social) 4:02 PM Â· Oct 31, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Voyager 1 gave controllers the silent treatment for a few days this month before resuming communication weeks before the spacecraft reaches the one-light-day milestone.

The incident happened on October 18: NASA's Deep Space Network (DSN) couldn't detect a signal from the probe. On October 19, on the next scheduled communication attempt, there was still nothing. Was this it? Had the decades-long galactic venture finally ended?

Things are operating on a knife's edge for the two veteran spacecraft, which will reach their half-century next year. Voyager 2 suffered an antenna pointing issue in 2023, and a low power condition caused Voyager 1 to unexpectedly turn off one of its two radio transmitters.

The good news is that on October 20, the signal reappeared, leaving engineers wondering why Voyager 1 temporarily went silent.

Thus far, it seems a group of thrusters went offline and their backups were turned on. This could indicate onboard computers detected a problem and put the spacecraft into a safe mode.

Kareem Badaruddin, Voyager mission manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said: "This is the first time we've seen the spacecraft do something like this, but we are also at a point in the mission where we have to expect the unexpected.

"We're relieved to be back in contact with Voyager 1 and are eager to understand what happened." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 12:54 PM | Reply

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is a perfect example of what this country is capable of when it's led by a POTUS with integrity and is not busy trying to get itself into or out of a needless war.

#2 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-11-01 05:15 PM | Reply


Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is a perfect example of what this country is capable of when it's led by a POTUS with integrity and is not busy trying to get itself into or out of a needless war.
#2 | POSTED BY NERFHERDER

Voyager 1 is probably the stupidest thing humans have ever done.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-01 06:15 PM | Reply

Voyager 1 is probably the stupidest thing humans have ever done.

That is until your Mom and Dad decided one evening to do something even stupider.

#4 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-11-01 06:32 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

As some background ...

Voyager
science.nasa.gov

...
Interstellar Messengers

Voyager 1 and its twin Voyager 2 are the only spacecraft ever to operate outside the heliosphere, the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields generated by the Sun. Voyager 1 reached the interstellar boundary in 2012, while Voyager 2 (traveling slower and in a different direction than its twin) reached it in 2018. Now Voyager 1 is on the brink of another unprecedented milestone -- reaching a distance one light-day away from Earth. ...

Mission Status

Approaching One Light-Day

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at 2:16:07 a.m. PST, NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft will be 16.094 billion miles (25.902 billion kilometers) away from Earth -- or, the distance light travels in 24 hours, also known as one light-day.

Voyager 1 will be the first human-made object to reach this distance from Earth, adding to a long list of historic firsts for the mission. Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, are the only spacecraft to ever operate outside the heliosphere, or the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields generated by the Sun.

Use their cosmic odometers below to follow the progress of Voyager 1 and 2. ...

science.nasa.gov

...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 08:08 PM | Reply

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