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Monday, November 02, 2026

Final NYT Siena Polls

The New York Times' last Siena Polls are showing a huge night tomorrow for Democrats.

Posted by LampLighter at 09:31 AM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/02

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Whoa. Final NYT polls of Senate races just dropped. I can't believe it's this good, but ... wow.

[image or embed]

-- Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) 8:11 PM Â· Nov 1, 2026

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Battle for the House 2026
www.realclearpolling.com

A map showing current polling results for US House elections with those results within the margin of error shown as Toss-Ups.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 08:35 PM | Reply

Battle for the Senate 2026
www.realclearpolling.com

A map showing current polling results for US Senate elections with those results within the margin of error shown as Toss-Ups.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 08:36 PM | Reply

And I do want to add ...

Polling is little more than a snapshot in time. A snapshot that may indicate the current opinion at the time the question was asked.

How a person answers a poll questioner as compared to how that person votes when faced with little more than their conscience in the polling booth is an unknown.


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 08:39 PM | Reply

#3 | POSTED BY LAMPLIGHTER AT 2026-11-01 08:39 PM | FLAG: KNACK FOR THE OBVIOUS

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-01 09:15 PM | Reply

@#4

Why thank-you for indicating you view what I post to be a correct observation.

:)



#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 11:28 PM | Reply

Here's the last snapshot released before people vote:
sri.siena.edu

Alaska:

U.S. Senate: Mary Peltola (D) 48% " Dan Sullivan (R) 46%
Governor: Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (D) 54% " Bernadette Wilson (R) 46%*

Iowa:

U.S. Senate: Josh Turek (D) 48% " Ashley Hinson (R) 47%
Governor: Rob Sand (D) 51% " Zach Lahn (R) 43%

Kansas:

U.S. Senate: Adam Hamilton (D) 49% " Roger Marshall (R) 44% " David Graham (L) 4%
Governor: Cindy Holscher (D) 48% " Ty Masterson (R) 47%

Maine:

U.S. Senate: Troy Jackson (D) 51% " Susan Collins (R) 45%
Governor: Hannah Pingree (D) 49% " Bobby Charles (R) 37% " Richard Bennett (I) 8%

Michigan:

U.S. Senate: Abdul El-Sayed (D) 53% " Mike Rogers (R) 42%
Governor: Jocelyn Benson (D) 52% " John James (R) 39%

Ohio:

U.S. Senate: Sherrod Brown (D) 49% " Jon Husted (R) 44%
Governor: Amy Acton (D) 49% " Vivek Ramaswamy (R) 43%

Texas:

U.S. Senate: James Talarico (D) 50% " Ken Paxton (R) 43%
Governor: Gina Hinojosa (D) 48% " Greg Abbott (R) 47%

#6 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-02 12:27 AM | Reply

We have a chance here for a true reckoning. MAGA has raped and pillaged for two years. Let's put a stake through the heart of the nastiest, most destructive, and least rational political movement in American history.

Let MAGA cry into its beer (if they can still afford it) wondering how it could ever have confused a fat old man who smells of ---- with a god.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-02 07:05 AM | Reply

People should have learned their lessons about trusting polls after the last three elections, but they haven't.

#8 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-11-02 10:51 AM | Reply

#8

You use that term, but... wouldn't "deranged leftists" fit better?

#9 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-02 10:54 AM | Reply

Sure, dems will pick up some midterm seats, as the opps always do in the mids, but not even the average.

#10 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-02 10:56 AM | Reply

Folks who've been speaking with Republican operatives around the country are privately saying their internal polling is showing trouble across most of the map. Otherwise, why would the GOP be pouring money into states like Louisiana and Mississippi?

BTW, Trump's closing speech will be given at the Reflecting Pool!!

What a way to highlight what a FUBAR president he is, how he's hyper focused on building projects and his own interests without without demonstrating a hint of concern for the lives of most Americans.

And how Republicans have been silent to all his malfeasance.

#11 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-02 10:59 AM | Reply

In U.S. history, the opposition party wins an average of 26 to 28 House seats and roughly 3 to 4 Senate seats during midterm elections.

#12 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-02 11:00 AM | Reply

Daddysfist, are you losers going to defile DC again when the election doesn't go your way?

#13 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-02 11:02 AM | Reply

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