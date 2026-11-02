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Monday, November 02, 2026

As Their doubts about US Grow, Gulf Arabs Turn to Middle Powers

The Iran war has exposed Gulf Arab states' vulnerabilities, including through their reliance on a U.S. whose priorities are diverging from their own.

Posted by LampLighter at 11:30 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/02

Status: user

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Gulf states must rethink trillion-dollar defence in light of US-Iran war, says report

[image or embed]

-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 8:13 AM Â· Oct 30, 2026

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The land and skies over the Persian Gulf have been internationalized: British and French warplanes overhead; Pakistani, Turkish, and Italian troops on the ground; Ukrainian interceptor drones and South Korean air-defense batteries at the ready.

As the United States reportedly warns its regional allies it might escalate its war against Iran shortly after midterm elections -- for the Gulf Arab states, a "nightmare scenario" dragging them back into conflict -- those allies are turning to an alternative for their defense: middle powers. A growing network of such powers from the Middle East, Europe, and Asia is coming to the Persian Gulf to bolster regional defenses and intensify diplomacy with Tehran.

The development coincides with a longer-term U.S. military withdrawal from the Gulf, damage to U.S. bases from Iranian missiles, and diminished interceptor stockpiles that have left U.S. allies questioning America's reliability. ...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-02 12:11 AM | Reply

@#1 ...

Whoa, wait, WTF?!?!?!?

... The development coincides with a longer-term U.S. military withdrawal from the Gulf ...

So, Iran seems to have won in driving the US out of the region?

Is that a correct assessment?



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-02 12:13 AM | Reply

So, Iran seems to have won in driving the US out of the region?

I think Lewzer said today he was going to stop being nice to Iran and put the hammer to them.

He also said he would have ended the Vietnam war in a week.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-02 12:16 AM | Reply

@#3 ... He also said he would have ended the Vietnam war in a week. ...

Pres Trump has also said that he won his war against Iran back in March 2026. (note that I seem to feel a need to put a year on that date)

Pres Trump says a lot of things. Mostly MAGA seems to be the only folk who belive what he says.

Indeed, he has recently said to the attendees at his rally, "I Could Say The Stupidest Things And You'd Clap"

Trump Tells Supporters: I Could Say The Stupidest Things And You'd Clap'
www.forbes.com

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-02 12:30 AM | Reply

"I Could Say The Stupidest Things And You'd Clap"

It's almost like he's playing himself in a SNL skit.

#5 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-02 12:35 AM | Reply

@#5 ... It's almost like he's playing himself in a SNL skit. ...

I dunno.

SNL skits of late seem to have a lot more thought behind them than Pres Trump's utterings.

And, fwiw, back in the day, I remember going to see this performance group in an off-off-Broadway performance in NYC with my friends while I was in college. It was a couple three months before the first SNL was broadcast. The performers called themselves, Not Ready For Prime Time Players.

Was it a test of the Not Ready For Prime Time Players who became the original SNL cast?

Wish I knew.


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-02 12:50 AM | Reply

@#6

OK, all that aside...

Are Pres Trump's tactics now even pushing away our Middle East allies?

The remaining allies of Pres Trump seem to be dictators and/or autocrats.

Why might that be?

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-02 12:56 AM | Reply

Doubts? What doubts could be left at this point?

The orange diaper sniper is in it only for himself and how much he can steal and he will smile to your face and stab you in the back.

That's it.

Butt baby has made the US into a joke.

#8 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-02 08:05 AM | Reply

"I Could Say The Stupidest Things And You'd Clap"

I watched a podcast where a MAGAt called in and had this quote:

"Okay, let's say he is in the (Epstein list) list, and he did everything you say he did (raped children), tell me why that is wrong."

There you have it. Raping children by him is okay.

The host was flabbergasted that MAGAts are now at the point of excusing raping children.

www.msn.com

#9 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-02 08:11 AM | Reply

"doubts about US Grow"

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#10 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-02 12:13 PM | Reply

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