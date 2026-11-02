"RMF reports, based on unnamed sources, that Poland's Military Intelligence Service (SWW) and agencies from unnamed allied countries last week issued a warning that sabotage activities could take place on the Polish-Russian border, potentially including border violations by armed groups.



In a separate statement, the national police headquarters told RMF that the ongoing operation is "directly related to the situation taking place in our country today, that is, acts of sabotage ... and the actions of eastern services".



That was a reference to the activities of Russia and its ally Belarus, which have in recent years carried out a series of acts of sabotage and other so-called "hybrid actions" against Poland and other countries in the region."



;;



Some of those border countries are basically unarmed, no real army, and subject to use by Poland's internal rwing party efforts to provoke a war.



Which Vlad appreciated highly as he is still on his decades long journey to restore the old Soviet Union... you know, for himself and for his Oligarch pals.



A couple of which may want him dead, howsomever, which could complicate matters.

