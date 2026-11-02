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Monday, November 02, 2026

Poland Launches Anti-Sabotage OP Along Russian Border

Polish police have launched a special operation to secure the area along the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after receiving information that acts of sabotage may take place there in the coming days.

Posted by Corky at 08:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/02

Status: user

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Poland launched a special security operation along its border with Russia amid intelligence warnings of armed incursions. united24media.com/war-in-ukrai ...

[image or embed]

-- UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) 12:01 PM Â· Nov 2, 2026

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"RMF reports, based on unnamed sources, that Poland's Military Intelligence Service (SWW) and agencies from unnamed allied countries last week issued a warning that sabotage activities could take place on the Polish-Russian border, potentially including border violations by armed groups.

In a separate statement, the national police headquarters told RMF that the ongoing operation is "directly related to the situation taking place in our country today, that is, acts of sabotage ... and the actions of eastern services".

That was a reference to the activities of Russia and its ally Belarus, which have in recent years carried out a series of acts of sabotage and other so-called "hybrid actions" against Poland and other countries in the region."

;;

Some of those border countries are basically unarmed, no real army, and subject to use by Poland's internal rwing party efforts to provoke a war.

Which Vlad appreciated highly as he is still on his decades long journey to restore the old Soviet Union... you know, for himself and for his Oligarch pals.

A couple of which may want him dead, howsomever, which could complicate matters.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-02 06:13 PM | Reply

"This morning, Poland has launched an urgent military operation on the border with Russia's Kaliningrad region after receiving intelligence that "armed groups" are preparing to breach Poland's territory in the next few days.

A massive deployment is currently underway as tensions soar across the region. Meanwhile, a massive cyberattack is spreading across Europe and NATO countries knocking supermarket freezers offline and ruining tons of food in Sweden & Belgium and possibly Ireland.

This comes just weeks after a similar attack in France crippled supermarkets just like today.

Meanwhile in Russia, Ukraine has just destroyed the largest oil transportation hub in the Samara region as new footage shows devastation and an inferno erupting at the site as Russian citizens continue flooding into gas stations to hoard fuel.

And we also have bombshell news, that a South Korean soldier has just been found dead with a gunshot wound near the frontline with North Korea as units remain on high alert in the region."

www.youtube.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-02 07:49 PM | Reply

Nuke Moscow

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-02 11:18 PM | Reply

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