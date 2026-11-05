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Thursday, November 05, 2026

Admiral Fired by Hegseth Flips Deep Red House Seat

Democrat Nancy Lacore's congressional race upset was fueled by wins in Lowcountry GOP strongholds

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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Nancy Lacore flipped a red South Carolina House seat. Maybe Pete Hegseth shouldn't have relieved her of her position as chief of the Navy Reserve. Lauren Egan from the archives:

[image or embed]

-- The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 4:00 PM Â· Nov 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

How ironic would it be if she cast the deciding vote to remove him?

via GIPHY

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-05 08:50 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Re1

That would be some yummy and very "Delicious Irony".

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-05 10:12 AM | Reply

Massie has already said he would likely begin impeachment of Hegseth next week. I hope they wait. I think it would be best if Trump couldn't seat any more appointments until the new Senate is sworn in. But even if the impeach Hegseth now, perhaps they can still stall any confirmations until next year.?

Some rumors are floating around that Trump may try to replace Hegseth with Ron DeSantis.

#3 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-11-05 03:19 PM | Reply

Massie has already said he would likely begin impeachment of Hegseth next week.

Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky planning to trigger a vote on a privileged resolution containing eight articles of impeachment when Congress returns next week.

And I hope they do. That creep has to go. Save the Dems the trouble.

The list of things to do right away (on day one!) is already very very long.

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-05 03:24 PM | Reply

I wrote several months ago that congressional candidate USN ADM Nancy Lacore (D-SC) is going to make an excellent VPOTUS candidate in 2028 because of her tremendous military experience and she takes ZERO dollars from AIPAC, JICPAC, or any other pro-Israel PAC.


"FUNNY"

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-05 03:39 PM | Reply

USN Vice-Admiral Nancy Lacore (Ret) bio: Non-AIPAC US military Flag Officer

"FUNNY"

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-05 04:18 PM | Reply

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