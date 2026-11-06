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Friday, November 06, 2026

Russia to Supply Iran with Helicopter Missile Launchers

Russia arranged to supply Iran with 90 launchers for advanced guided missiles, according to leaked defence industry documents ...

Posted by Corky at 09:33 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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BREAKING: Russia has agreed to supply Iran with 90 launchers for guided missiles.

[image or embed]

-- UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) 7:27 AM Â· Nov 5, 2026

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"The files offer fresh insight into Russian-Iranian military cooperation at a sensitive moment as Washington weighs its next steps in its war against Iran after the US midterm elections.

Observers widely regard Moscow as one of the main winners of a prolonged war in Iran, which has brought Russia strategic and economic advantages.

Russia has benefited from an increase in global energy prices triggered by disruptions to shipping through the strait of Hormuz and attacks on energy infrastructure across the Gulf.

Higher oil revenues give the Kremlin an additional source of funds for its war in Ukraine and could help ease pressure on Russia's strained budget.

The war has also diverted international attention and western military resources away from Ukraine, further straining Kyiv's access to crucial US-made Patriot air defence interceptors.

Donald Trump has repeatedly played down the extent of Moscow's support for Iran. Last month, the US president wrote that Russia was doing "very little, if anything" to help Tehran, arguing that he did not want to drive Moscow away from negotiations to end the war in Ukraine."

;;

Agent Krasnov indeed.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-05 09:39 PM | Reply

So... Pres Trump is helping Pres Putin to finance his support of Iran.

Yet Pres Putin is helping Iran to kill American troops.

Wow.

When might there have been such a president who may have acted like a such traitor? Helping to kill American troops?

And then that does beg the question, what is the level of control that Pres Putin can exert (and has exerted) over Pres Trump?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 09:55 PM | Reply

Paid for with US tax dollars from Trump.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-06 09:18 AM | Reply

They're going to shoot them off of all 6 Mi28? Russia lost 20 of those to Ukraine, which doesn't have an offensive air force.

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-11-06 09:42 AM | Reply

Plus another 80 even more advanced attack helicopters, to a country with an offensive air force..

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-11-06 09:43 AM | Reply

without

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-11-06 09:43 AM | Reply

without

#7 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-11-06 09:43 AM | Reply

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