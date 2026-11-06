"The files offer fresh insight into Russian-Iranian military cooperation at a sensitive moment as Washington weighs its next steps in its war against Iran after the US midterm elections.



Observers widely regard Moscow as one of the main winners of a prolonged war in Iran, which has brought Russia strategic and economic advantages.



Russia has benefited from an increase in global energy prices triggered by disruptions to shipping through the strait of Hormuz and attacks on energy infrastructure across the Gulf.



Higher oil revenues give the Kremlin an additional source of funds for its war in Ukraine and could help ease pressure on Russia's strained budget.



The war has also diverted international attention and western military resources away from Ukraine, further straining Kyiv's access to crucial US-made Patriot air defence interceptors.



Donald Trump has repeatedly played down the extent of Moscow's support for Iran. Last month, the US president wrote that Russia was doing "very little, if anything" to help Tehran, arguing that he did not want to drive Moscow away from negotiations to end the war in Ukraine."



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Agent Krasnov indeed.