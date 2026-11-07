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Saturday, November 07, 2026

James Talarico Outlines Plans for U.S. Senate

The 37-year-old Democrat said he wants to overhaul campaign finance laws, push for term limits and work across party lines following his historic election victory.

Posted by Corky at 09:31 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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James Talarico: We sent a crystal-clear message to the world's first trillionaire: Texas is not for sale. In this state, in this country, power belongs to the people. Now that we have a win the size of Texas, we have a mandate the size of Texas.

[image or embed]

-- Team Talarico (@teamtalaricohq.bsky.social) 5:47 PM Â· Nov 4, 2026

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"Talarico has repeatedly criticized the influence of wealthy donors in American politics and said Wednesday that his victory gives him a mandate to pursue campaign finance reform.

"Texas is not for sale," Talarico said.

"The power in this state, in this country, belongs to the people. And we got to make sure it stays that way. It's why this is a mandate to clean up government, to overhaul our campaign finance system, to get this big money out of our politics."

During his campaign, Talarico also pledged to serve no more than two six-year terms in the U.S. Senate.

He has called for congressional term limits, an issue that would require significant changes to federal law, including a constitutional amendment to impose mandatory limits on members of Congress."

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-06 08:06 PM | Reply

"Bernie Sanders: Winning the Midterms Is Not Enough. Here's What We Must Do

"The American people understand that the economy today is rigged and that we cannot continue the same old, same old' establishment politics and establishment policies.

On Tuesday, Trump told us to vote as if he were on the ballot. And that is exactly what the American people did.

Together, we stood up to authoritarianism and a president who does not believe in the Constitution or the rule of law. And we won."

"In the richest country on Earth, the American people want a government that stands for working families, not billionaire campaign contributors. And that is not just Bernie Sanders talking.

According to a recent AP poll, 80% of registered voters want either "complete and total upheaval" or "substantial change" in how this country is run. And that includes 97% of Democrats, 90% of independents, and 58% of Republicans.

In other words, the American people understand that the economy today is rigged and that we cannot continue the same old, same old' establishment politics and establishment policies.

The American people want change. Real change. And the midterm election confirms just that."

more:

www.commondreams.org

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-06 09:09 PM | Reply

"Will the Democrats Betray Us Again?" (w/ Ralph Nader) | TCHR
The Chris Hedges YouTube Channel

453K subscribers
2hrs ago

"The 'Blue Tsunami' has inspired hope across the nation as Americans have repudiated Trumpism " but will the Democrats actually stand up to the donor class and deliver for their constituents?"

www.youtube.com

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-06 09:18 PM | Reply

"Brooks and Capehart on Trump's White House shakeup and fallout from the midterms

www.youtube.com

Wherein David Brooks starts out commenting on DJT appointmeny as WH Chief of Staff:

"He's going for the wartime consigliere, which is what Stephen Miller is. I guess they are, "going to the mattresses"."

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-06 09:30 PM | Reply

push for term limits

yep.

#5 | Posted by South_American at 2026-11-07 01:07 AM | Reply

To be quiet and compliant/complicit as possible. The anti-Jasmine Crockett.

#6 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-07 07:05 AM | Reply

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