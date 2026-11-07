James Talarico Outlines Plans for U.S. Senate

"Talarico has repeatedly criticized the influence of wealthy donors in American politics and said Wednesday that his victory gives him a mandate to pursue campaign finance reform.



"Texas is not for sale," Talarico said.



"The power in this state, in this country, belongs to the people. And we got to make sure it stays that way. It's why this is a mandate to clean up government, to overhaul our campaign finance system, to get this big money out of our politics."



During his campaign, Talarico also pledged to serve no more than two six-year terms in the U.S. Senate.



He has called for congressional term limits, an issue that would require significant changes to federal law, including a constitutional amendment to impose mandatory limits on members of Congress."

