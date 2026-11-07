Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, November 07, 2026

NYC Voters Approve All Five Of Mamdani's Ballot Measures

NYC voters gave a confident "yes" to all five of the ballot measures put forward by Mayor Zohran Mamdani's (D) first Charter Revision Commission ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 11:30 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

MORE STORIES

NYC Voters Approve All Five Of Mamdani's Ballot Measures (1 comments) ...

Iran Shoots Down 16th USAF MQ-1 Drone (8 comments) ...

Senator-elects James Talarico (D) and Dr Abdul El-Sayed (D) (1 comments) ...

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) Takes on DHS and ICE (4 comments) ...

NYC Moves to Ban Facial Recognition Surveillance (1 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

New York City voters overwhelmingly approved five ballot measures on Election Day pix11.com/news/local-n ...

[image or embed]

-- WFUV News (@wfuvnews.bsky.social) 7:54 AM Â· Nov 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-07 03:08 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort