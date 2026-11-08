Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, November 08, 2026

Jeffries May Detail Permitting Reform

Emboldened by the scale of Democratic victories in the midterms, a small group of liberals is trying to blow up a carefully negotiated bipartisan agreement that would make it easier to build in America.

Posted by BellRinger at 10:33 AM | 16 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

BellRinger

Joined 2021/02/07
Visited 2026/11/08

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Jeffries May Detail Permitting Reform (16 comments) ...

When “party over country” only goes one way (45 comments) ...

The Corporate spending boogeyman coming for free speech (40 comments) ...

The Democratic case against Abdul El-Sayad (23 comments) ...

Talarico’s tall tales (55 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Proposed bipartisan legislation would eviscerate laws meant to prevent irreversible environmental destruction. buff.ly/Gc0fN6m

[image or embed]

-- High Country News (@highcountrynews.org) 1:51 PM Â· Nov 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Very surprised to see Washington Post publish this op Ed.

#1 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-07 03:49 PM | Reply

What's surprising about Bezos publishing an opinion piece critical of democrats?

Only a ------- idiot would be surprised.

Then again, Belldinger is a ------- idiot ...

Hey stupid, how about finding an opinion article not hidden behind a paywall?

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-07 04:43 PM | Reply

make it easier to build in America.

To make what easier to build in America?

Data centers?

Who knows, junk article hidden behind a paywall.

What a waste of time Belldinger is.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-07 04:45 PM | Reply

Washington Post.
Owned by Bezos, who owns Amazon, a global provider of cloud services.

Nobody is surprised WaPo editorial board is pro data center.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-07 05:14 PM | Reply

Clownshack,

If I ever met you in person I'd humiliate you. And I'd giggle while doing it. You are so weak minded.

#5 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-07 06:42 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Clownshack,
If I ever met you in person I'd humiliate you. And I'd giggle while doing it. You are so weak minded.

Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-07 06:42 PM | Reply

You couldn't humiliate a wet paper sack. Just sayin.

#6 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-11-07 07:11 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#1 ... Very surprised to see Washington Post publish this op Ed. ...

A simple question for ye ...

Why?

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 07:16 PM | Reply

@#5 ... You are so weak minded. ...

Projecting again?

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 07:18 PM | Reply

... Emboldened by the scale of Democratic victories in the midterms, a small group of liberals is trying to blow up a carefully negotiated bipartisan agreement that would make it easier to build in America. ...

OK, going back to the thread topic ...

Why might that ~small group of liberals~ want to do that?


The OpEd is behind a paywall, so I am unable to read it.


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 07:21 PM | Reply

How does this effect Joe Sixpack's day-to-day?

#10 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-07 09:05 PM | Reply

" You couldn't humiliate a wet paper sack. Just sayin.

#6 | POSTED BY LAURAMOHR AT 2026-11-07 07:11 PM | REPLY | FLAG"

I humiliated a dry paper sack this morning. Is a wet paper sack that much tougher?

#11 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-08 01:04 AM | Reply

If I ever met you in person I'd humiliate you.
#5 | POSTED BY BELLRINGER

Would you pretend you knew me?

That would be humiliating for sure.

#12 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-08 02:34 AM | Reply

I humiliated a dry paper sack this morning.
#11 | POSTED BY BELLRINGER

What a weird way to describe your wife's vagina.

#13 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-08 02:35 AM | Reply

How does this effect Joe Sixpack's day-to-day?

#10 | Posted by fresno500

It probably doesn't because new homes aren't going to be priced affordably, nor will new apartments be rented more affordably. They're going to be priced at current inflated rates to make as much short term profit as possible.

#14 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-08 04:20 AM | Reply

To have Schumer and Jefferies in charge of Congress and both AIPAC piggies puts a castration affect on a potentially "very productive" Congress.

#15 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-08 05:18 AM | Reply

The OpEd is behind a paywall, so I am unable to read it.

#9 | POSTED BY LAMPLIGHTER

It's a thread posted by Dingaling.

It's safe to assume it's a burning bag of poop.

#16 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-08 10:47 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort