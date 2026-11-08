US Air Traffic Control Enters the 21st Century

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The new system, known as Enterprise Information Display System (E-IDS), is designed to consolidate data from various systems into a common digital platform, allowing air traffic controllers to access operational information and alerts needed to manage flights.



E-IDS is replacing four legacy systems: Information Display System 4, used to track weather and operational info; the Automated Surface Observing System Controller Equipment Information Display System, which also relays weather information; the NAS Information Display System, which relays information about airports and other airspace conditions; and the En Route Information Display System (ERIDS), which handles information about flights.



The FAA said E-IDS will improve how Pilot Reports and Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) are collected and distributed. The agency has had its share of air traffic control SNAFUs, including one in 2023 that temporarily halted domestic flight departures nationwide after someone accidentally deleted a file from the NOTAM system. ...