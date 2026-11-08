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Sunday, November 08, 2026

US Air Traffic Control Enters the 21st Century

The Federal Aviation Administration still uses computers that require floppy disks.

Posted by LampLighter at 11:32 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/08

Status: user

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wants credit for dragging America's air traffic control out of the 1980s, but retiring 3.5-inch floppies won't fix a broken system running on overworked controllers and private-sector hype.ï»¿ www.theverge.com/transportati ...

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-- The Verge (@theverge.com) 12:42 PM Â· Nov 5, 2026

Feds to debut AI air traffic tool at BWI, DC-area airports before nationwide rollout

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-- Baltimore Banner (@thebaltimorebanner.com) 5:00 PM Â· Sep 23, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "Good news America: floppy disks are out, 21st century tech is in," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in the FAA's announcement. Only a few decades late, Sean, but we're sure the flying public appreciates it.

The new system, known as Enterprise Information Display System (E-IDS), is designed to consolidate data from various systems into a common digital platform, allowing air traffic controllers to access operational information and alerts needed to manage flights.

E-IDS is replacing four legacy systems: Information Display System 4, used to track weather and operational info; the Automated Surface Observing System Controller Equipment Information Display System, which also relays weather information; the NAS Information Display System, which relays information about airports and other airspace conditions; and the En Route Information Display System (ERIDS), which handles information about flights.

The FAA said E-IDS will improve how Pilot Reports and Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) are collected and distributed. The agency has had its share of air traffic control SNAFUs, including one in 2023 that temporarily halted domestic flight departures nationwide after someone accidentally deleted a file from the NOTAM system. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 08:44 PM | Reply

@#1 ... The agency has had its share of air traffic control SNAFUs, including one in 2023 that temporarily halted domestic flight departures nationwide after someone accidentally deleted a file from the NOTAM system. ...

Oops ...

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 08:44 PM | Reply

And, kudos to the Trump admin for starting to bring the FCC into the 21st century.

Next step, hire more air traffic controllers so that those currently employed can have time off to relieve their stress.

Don't try to fire , hire instead.

Elon Musk's DOGE Tried to Fire Air Traffic Controllers: Report (March 2025)
www.newsweek.com

... Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was accused by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy of attempting to fire air traffic controllers despite the series of recent plane crashes, according to The New York Times.

The heated exchange reportedly occurred Thursday when President Donald Trump called his Cabinet into the Oval Office to clarify the scope of Musk's authority within the administration. Trump emphasized that Cabinet secretaries, not Musk, hold ultimate responsibility for staffing and policy decisions in their respective agencies.

This account is based on interviews with five people with knowledge of the events. ...



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 08:50 PM | Reply

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