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Saturday, November 07, 2026

Trump to Order DOJ to Investigate Impeachment Threats

President Trump said Saturday that he is ordering the Department of Justice to "look into" what he describes as threats by Democrats to impeach senior Republican figures, calling them "extortion at the highest level."

Posted by lamplighter at 08:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/07

Status: user

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The level of cope from this ridiculous man is unreal. Donald Trump simply hopes that everyone forgets what separation of powers is and what congressional oversight looks like.

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-- Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner.bsky.social) 1:14 PM Â· Nov 7, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "There have been no impeachable acts committed, or even thought of, by the victims of this illegal process," he said. "This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this."

Mr. Trump accused Democrats of also threatening GOP donors with imprisonment and other punishments "just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters."

"This is Weaponization and Lawfare at another level," he wrote, adding that it was the Democrats who should be facing "imprisonment" and calling them "EXTORTIONISTS", writing in his trademark capital letters.

The president's post comes just days after Democrats laid out plans to investigate Mr. Trump and others in the administration.

They said the subjects they would focus on would include the Trump family's business dealings, corporate corruption, actions of the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who will chair the House Oversight Committee next Congress, singled out Stephen Miller, Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem and Trump family members as particular individuals they would target. Miller was named Mr. Trump's chief of staff on Friday. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 02:21 PM | Reply

I'm among those who thinks that Trump bobs in and out of psychosis.

The problem being, that there are many still willing to carry out a psychotic order.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-07 04:08 PM | Reply

If there's one person who knows a thing or two about extortion, it's Donald Trump.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-07 04:40 PM | Reply

---- the fat idiot. It's over.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-07 05:25 PM | Reply

Projection at the highest level. And fear. Yeah, a lot of fear.

Since Todd Blanche is the target, let's see if he will investigate the investigators of himself . . . or dissuade Trump.

Trump is nuts to bring this down on his own head. It's Catch 22 situation for the Trump administration.

#5 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-07 09:16 PM | Reply

And the freefall continues.

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-07 09:22 PM | Reply

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