Trump to Order DOJ to Investigate Impeachment Threats

|
Saturday, November 07, 2026
President Trump said Saturday that he is ordering the Department of Justice to "look into" what he describes as threats by Democrats to impeach senior Republican figures, calling them "extortion at the highest level."
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy