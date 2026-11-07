Trump to Order DOJ to Investigate Impeachment Threats

More from the article ...



Mr. Trump accused Democrats of also threatening GOP donors with imprisonment and other punishments "just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters."



"This is Weaponization and Lawfare at another level," he wrote, adding that it was the Democrats who should be facing "imprisonment" and calling them "EXTORTIONISTS", writing in his trademark capital letters.



The president's post comes just days after Democrats laid out plans to investigate Mr. Trump and others in the administration.



They said the subjects they would focus on would include the Trump family's business dealings, corporate corruption, actions of the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.



Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who will chair the House Oversight Committee next Congress, singled out Stephen Miller, Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem and Trump family members as particular individuals they would target. Miller was named Mr. Trump's chief of staff on Friday. ...