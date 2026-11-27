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Other conservatives across the country, especially in California, share Jensen's disappointment with the midterms' results in Texas, real estate agent Marie Bailey told Newsweek.



"I got a call from one of my clients that was going to buy land in Texas to expand his business. He's from California, he moved to Texas a few years ago. He bought two houses with me and he told me after the midterms, Hey, Marie, I'm so sorry, but I can't buy that land in Texas now. Let me know if you go to Florida because I might buy a vacation house there sometime,'" she said.



"So that's just one client. I probably have about 10 clients that want to move to Florida now." ...