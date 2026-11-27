More from the OpEd ...



Now Trump can also add a troubled stock market to his grim list of crises, as the NASDAQ, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average reached correction territory las week before rebounding. Financial markets tanked in large part due to investor fears over an AI bubble that Trump's policies and social media pronouncements recklessly inflated at every opportunity.



Regular Americans' retirement funds may pay the price, even as Trump cashes out up to $148 million, thanks to more than 750 well-timed stock trades in September alone.



The roughly 70 percent of Americans who are struggling to make ends meet amid a historic affordability crisis have enough on their plate without the added headache of babysitting Trump and his feckless advisers.



Millions of Americans are facing their second straight Thanksgiving of rising food costs. The price of a turkey jumped nearly 25 percent this holiday season, thanks in part to Trump's fixation on deporting the migrant workers who make up the backbone of America's poultry processing industry. Nearly everyone in the country is paying more for less, and it's doubtful they feel very thankful for the privilege.



Before Trump can even begin to get his administration back on track with the American people, he'll need to make some serious staffing changes. He should start with Mullin, whose nightmarish performance during the Federal Aviation Administration's recent nationwide ground stop ought to have been immediately disqualifying but who has managed to cling to power due to his unquestioning personal loyalty to Trump.



In a moment when the people needed clarity and reassurance from the Department of Homeland Security, Mullin offered a dissembling mess of responses that amped up anxieties while offering nothing in the way of answers. ...