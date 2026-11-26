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Thursday, November 26, 2026
"For years, the administration has treated the weaponization of law enforcement like a horror movie villain coming for them. Now the threat is finally real," Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui said. "Only the call is coming from inside the house -- the White House."
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"This case is not a one-off mistake. This court has seen a line of botched, politicized cases where the government has rushed to charge cases, only to have them fall apart," Judge Faruqui wrote. "The Department of Justice still lists 'Independence and Impartiality' first among its values, stating it 'work[s] each day to earn the public's trust by following the facts and the law wherever they may lead, without prejudice or improper influence.' This prosecution is a betrayal of these values."
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