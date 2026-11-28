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As a Portland officer strings crime-scene tape around the area, the video shows a plainclothes federal officer bend down near a damaged vehicle, pick something up, and place it in a rear pocket.



"Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey. Buddy, that's a casing right there. Just leave it," the Portland officer says.



"The one you just picked up, in your back pocket. Just put it down."



"Thanks, buddy," the officer said. "Don't pick up any casings, just leave them there."



The officer later reported that the object was a live round, not a spent casing, and that the agent returned it to a different spot, KATU ABC 2 reported. ...