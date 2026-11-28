This Is Dumb and Embarrassing: Donald Trump Just Said the Iran War Will Be Won Whenever I Want It To Be'

nationalsecurityjournal.org



What is clear is that President Trump's original plan from September to restart the conflict immediately after the Midterm Elections did not survive contact with reality. The Republican defeat in the Midterms was too great. ...



If he does restart the campaign, even by November 29, the prospects of the war turning out favorably for the United States are very low, simply because the US lacks the arsenals needed to sustain an offensive campaign while protecting its assets and allies in the region. Iran, on the other hand, has all the leverage it needs and all the weapons it could want to decisively break US military power in the region for a generation.



That is why Trump appears rather bored in public whenever the war comes up. Trump understands that the US military is out of options. He could technically do one more round of escalation. Still, it would be as strategically useless as the last rounds, and it might give Tehran what it wants and needs to finally break US military power in the region.



While Trump might be entertaining restarting the war, and CENTCOM might be preparing for another round of escalations, the probability that Trump does this is low.



Not because Trump wants to have mercy on the Iranians or because he cares so deeply about the plight of the fighting men and women. It is simply because the military options are so bleak for the Americans. ...