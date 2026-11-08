Four Things to Note from Friday's US Jobs Report

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Sunday, November 08, 2026
Foreign-born workers account for all net labor force participation and employment gains since July. Manufacturing adds 101,000 jobs since December 2025, leaving net gain of 8,000 under Trump. Median and average unemployment spells are longest in about a decade excluding the pandemic. Information and finance remain weakest in AI-exposed industries.
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