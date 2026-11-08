Four Things to Note from Friday's US Jobs Report

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Here is a look at four notable data points from the Bureau of Labor Statistics report.



FOREIGN-BORN WORKERS LEAD GAINS



The US labor force had contracted notably during President Donald Trump's first year back in office, and economists connected the large outflows of foreign-born workers that led the decline to Trump's immigration crackdown. Recently that has been reversing.



The workforce has expanded sharply in the last three months in particular, and all of the net gains in labor force participation and employment -- as measured by the payrolls report's household survey -- have come from foreign-born workers. Employment and participation among native-born workers have fallen since July.

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