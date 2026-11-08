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Sunday, November 08, 2026

Four Things to Note from Friday's US Jobs Report

Foreign-born workers account for all net labor force participation and employment gains since July. Manufacturing adds 101,000 jobs since December 2025, leaving net gain of 8,000 under Trump. Median and average unemployment spells are longest in about a decade excluding the pandemic. Information and finance remain weakest in AI-exposed industries.

Posted by LampLighter at 09:31 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/08

Status: user

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New jobs report today, and the economy is doing better than we thought.â£ â£ Unfortunately, your paycheck may not have gotten the memo.â£ â£ No surprises, given the quarter-century shift from labor to capital. https://newsletter.platypuseconomics.com/p/a-roller-coaster-week-ends-with-strong

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-- Justin Wolfers (@justinwolfers.bsky.social) 3:01 PM Â· Nov 6, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The US economy added 165,000 jobs in October " 100,000 more than expected by economists " and the unemployment rate ticked down unexpectedly to 4.1% amid a fairly broad-based improvement in the job market.

Here is a look at four notable data points from the Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

FOREIGN-BORN WORKERS LEAD GAINS

The US labor force had contracted notably during President Donald Trump's first year back in office, and economists connected the large outflows of foreign-born workers that led the decline to Trump's immigration crackdown. Recently that has been reversing.

The workforce has expanded sharply in the last three months in particular, and all of the net gains in labor force participation and employment -- as measured by the payrolls report's household survey -- have come from foreign-born workers. Employment and participation among native-born workers have fallen since July.
...




#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 09:55 PM | Reply

@#1 ... The workforce has expanded sharply in the last three months in particular, and all of the net gains in labor force participation and employment -- as measured by the payrolls report's household survey -- have come from foreign-born workers. ...

Oh wow, the new CoS Miller may have a meltdown over that.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 11:23 PM | Reply

I thought the borders were closed?

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-08 11:15 AM | Reply

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