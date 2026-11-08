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Sunday, November 08, 2026

AG Blanche Says License Plate Readers Don't Affect Privacy

The attorney general defended the surveillance technology and dismissed privacy concerns as "misinformation."

Posted by lamplighter at 12:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/08

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

AG Todd Blanche calls fears about Flock cameras "misinformation." Says current networks of license-plate readers present no privacy concerns, despite moves in many states to limit them. Sen. Wyden calls the comments "out of touch." w/ Alfred Ng www.politico.com/news/2026/11 ...

[image or embed]

-- Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein.bsky.social) 9:26 PM Â· Nov 6, 2026

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More from the article ...

... U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche expressed support for automated license plate readers and pushed back on privacy concerns that have pushed the surveillance technology into the national spotlight.

Privacy advocates say the technology, which logs license plate information captured by cameras scattered nationwide, could be abused to track and surveil citizens without adequate warrants. One of the largest companies deploying this technology, Flock Safety, has come under lawmaker scrutiny in recent months, prompting some governors and local governments to suspend its use.

Speaking at a press conference in Florida on Friday to announce a $74 million federal investment in the state, Blanche waved off surveillance fears as "misinformation." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 04:26 PM | Reply

"AG Blanche says license plate readers don't affect privacy"

Then make the information public.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-07 04:38 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Blanche is a ------- ----.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-07 05:24 PM | Reply

Related ...

Flock Cameras Are Tracking More Than License Plates: Here's Where All That Data Goes (June 2026)
www.bgr.com

... Deployed across more than 12,000 communities, Flock Safety's automated license plate readers (ALPR) are a key player in America's ever-growing public security and surveillance network. The AI-enabled camera provider has rapidly expanded its products, functionalities, and customer base, creating a vast network of video cameras, audio detection devices, drones, and mobile security trailers.

This expanded offering is powered by AI algorithms that process far more than drivers' license plates, recording vehicle profiles, pedestrians, and "critical sounds" such as gunfire.

Given the breadth of this intelligence, it's no surprise that Flock Safety has pivoted toward a big data model, offering interconnected, searchable systems. But aside from its undeniable safety benefits, some critics increasingly see it as a national, AI-driven mass surveillance network. ...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 06:20 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Flock Safety has pivoted toward a big data model, offering interconnected, searchable systems ...

Flock Safety launches new AI-powered tools to accelerate police investigations (February 2026)
www.police1.com

... Flock Safety has announced the release of new AI-powered tools designed to help law enforcement agencies streamline investigations, integrate data across systems and improve efficiency in identifying criminal activity.

Flock Nova, a new AI-powered data platform, is designed to help law enforcement agencies analyze information more efficiently and clear cases faster.

Investigators often work across multiple, disconnected databases, delaying case progress. Flock Nova integrates data from Flock's own devices, Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Record Management Systems (RMS) and open-source intelligence, consolidating information into a single interface.

The platform also allows agencies to share CAD and RMS data across jurisdictions with an opt-in agreement, improving coordination in multi-agency investigations. ...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 06:23 PM | Reply

He's a rubber-stamp and plays for "the team", not blind justice.

#6 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-07 09:06 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#6 ... plays for "the team" ...

That may be a major understatement regarding AG Blanche's view towards Pres Trump.

To wit ...

'I love you, sir': Todd Blanche, devoted Trump enforcer, tapped to do his bidding full time (June 2026)
www.theguardian.com

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 10:01 PM | Reply

I suspect Blanche will be gone soon. He's going to be buried under a mountain of congressional subpoenas

#8 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-08 02:19 PM | Reply

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