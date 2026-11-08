"AG Blanche says license plate readers don't affect privacy"

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Privacy advocates say the technology, which logs license plate information captured by cameras scattered nationwide, could be abused to track and surveil citizens without adequate warrants. One of the largest companies deploying this technology, Flock Safety, has come under lawmaker scrutiny in recent months, prompting some governors and local governments to suspend its use.



Speaking at a press conference in Florida on Friday to announce a $74 million federal investment in the state, Blanche waved off surveillance fears as "misinformation." ...