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Friday, November 06, 2026

Trump Prepares for Life After Midterm Defeat

"I guess I'll become Mr Veto," Trump told the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast in an interview excerpt released on Sunday.

Posted by lamplighter at 07:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Sure, Trump can veto, but this is a mandate. Let this sink in: With a House majority this large, Democrats wouldn't need a SINGLE Republican vote to pass legislation in the House. Not one!

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-- Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 9:22 AM Â· Nov 5, 2026

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More from the article...

... According to two White House officials, the Trump administration has spent months preparing for a Democratic takeover of Congress. The White House counsel, Will Scharf and his team are also looking at "what Trump can legally do on his own, where he could push the limits of his authority and how to defend those decisions in court," the White House official said. ...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-06 12:51 AM | Reply

"I guess I'll become Mr Veto," Trump told the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast

Posted by lamplighter

Mr. Mindless and Vindictive Veto.

If this were World War II, then the Allies have just invaded North Africa.

It's still a long haul to Berlin, kids.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-06 06:27 AM | Reply

"I guess I'll become Mr Veto"

Do it and guarantee that Dems will get the White House in 2 years.

Works for me. We will keep the ballroom (do we have any choice?) But. Cannot wait to see all that tacky fake gold ripped off the walls and his name taken off of the buildings, etc.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-06 10:32 AM | Reply

I hope his planning involves ingesting a shit-ton of Fentanyl.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-06 03:13 PM | Reply

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