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Sunday, November 08, 2026

Senator-elect James Talarico Joins SNL Cold Open

The new senator-elect of Texas, James Talarico joined the cold open on "Saturday Night Live."

Posted by americanunity at 06:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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americanunity

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/11/08

Status: user

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

That was fun....

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-08 10:50 AM | Reply

lets hope he's just as vocal in congress. I have my doubts.

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-08 12:30 PM | Reply

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