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Sunday, November 08, 2026

Man Mailed 700 Threatening Letters to Government Officials, complaint says

Robin Patrick Martin, 67, "described perceived issues with the 2020 election, claimed that President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and voiced concerns regarding some of the same issues recurring in the then-upcoming 2024 election," according to the Affidavit in Support of Criminal Complaint.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 07:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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More: www.cbsnews.com/news/white-p ... www.courtlistener.com/docket/75063 ...

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-- Matt Shuham (@mattshuham.bsky.social) 1:52 PM Â· Nov 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This image below appears to be that of FBI Special Agents arresting Robin Patrick Martin.


A complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-08 04:39 AM | Reply

Reminds me of the glorious 3 Stooges....

"Oh....... wise guy!... slap... poke... batter..."

#2 | Posted by South_American at 2026-11-08 08:19 PM | Reply

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