Man Mailed 700 Threatening Letters to Government Officials, complaint says

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Sunday, November 08, 2026
Robin Patrick Martin, 67, "described perceived issues with the 2020 election, claimed that President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and voiced concerns regarding some of the same issues recurring in the then-upcoming 2024 election," according to the Affidavit in Support of Criminal Complaint.
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