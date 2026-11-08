Status of AIPAC Bill in Congress

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Sunday, November 08, 2026
H.R. 8809, introduced by Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) on 14 May 2026, is the Americans Insist on Political Agent Clarity Act (AIPAC Act). This bill is aimed to amend the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) which would require AIPAC to register as a foreign agent. The bill was referred to the House Judiciary Committee where, to no one's surprise, no further action on it was taken.
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