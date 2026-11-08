Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, November 08, 2026

Status of AIPAC Bill in Congress

H.R. 8809, introduced by Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) on 14 May 2026, is the Americans Insist on Political Agent Clarity Act (AIPAC Act). This bill is aimed to amend the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) which would require AIPAC to register as a foreign agent. The bill was referred to the House Judiciary Committee where, to no one's surprise, no further action on it was taken.

Reddit
"FUNNY"

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 05:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Man Mailed 700 Threatening Letters to Government Officials, complaint says (2 comments) ...

Status of AIPAC Bill in Congress (2 comments) ...

FL: MAGA Who Renamed Airport After Dummkopf Trumpf Ousted (4 comments) ...

NYC Voters Approve All Five Of Mamdani's Ballot Measures (2 comments) ...

Iran Shoots Down 16th USAF MQ-1 Drone (12 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A lot of folks have been asking: Are we going to change our name? Nope! AIPAC is shuttering the AIPAC PAC, but will continue operating their already existing United Democracy Project super PAC, which we have always tracked, along with all the others in the pro-Israel PAC ecosystem.

-- AIPAC Tracker (@trackaipac.com) 1:05 PM Â· Nov 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

AIPAC Congressmen on the Kremlin: "Foreign interference in US politics! Russia! Look! Russian interference! Look, I say!"


AIPAC Congressmen on Israeli interference in US politics:


"Hey Congress, wake up and hear this! Pass the AIPAC Act!"


"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-08 06:28 AM | Reply

Shumaker and Jeffries cements Israel's ownership of our Congress. Nothing regulating or even mildly critical of Israel will ever come up for votes.

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-08 12:26 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort