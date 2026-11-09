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Monday, November 09, 2026

Resign, Mr President

Andrew Sullivan: It's truly the best option for you, your party, and the country.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/09

Status: user

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Resign, Mr President https://politicalwire.com/2026/11/08/100-resign-mr-president-by-andrew-sullivan-the-weekly-dish/?ap=b

[image or embed]

-- Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire.com) 5:17 PM Â· Nov 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Well, they were warning that the blue wave and the resulting impeachments and investigations would cause him to have a stroke.

Let's get these investigations going.

Lawyer up --------!

First up... Keghead, Bondi, Gnome, Bovino, Hobag of cash, Bugsy Patel.... let's not forget Jared and his billions in bribes.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-09 11:47 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Andrew Sullivan is the "turd" of the atlantic.

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-09 07:58 PM | Reply

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