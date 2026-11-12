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Thursday, November 12, 2026

Where Rising Energy Costs from AI Data Centers Land Hardest

A new study finds that in 2025, the rising energy costs associated with AI data centers landed hardest on lower-income, rural households, which bore disproportionate shares of the financial burdens compared with the data centers themselves.

Posted by lamplighter at 08:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/12

Status: user

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NEW: voters in michigan last week overwhelmingly voted to ban utilities and government contractors from making political donations now, the state's two powerful utilities--which have lobbied for data center tax breaks--are suing, alleging the new rules violate their 1st amendment rights

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-- molly taft (@mollytaft.com) 9:00 AM Â· Nov 11, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Higher wholesale prices had a downstream effect on energy consumers, the researchers said, as residential customers paid huge fractions of the spending on transmission built for data centers.

The study found that spending across the four power grids jumped from $2 billion in 2020 to $34.2 billion in 2025, with data centers responsible for $8.25 billion of energy infrastructure costs last year.

Residential users were responsible for just under $3.5 billion, but they were billed more than $16 billion while data centers were billed about $3 billion.

Researchers said that antiquated formulas used to allocate energy costs along a power grid have historically divided those costs based on previous energy consumption, rather than new growth. That means households take on much of the costs for developing new power infrastructure.

"It's kind of a chicken-and-egg problem," said Fengqi You, one of the study's authors, in a statement. "Because if you're going to build a data center, you need to expand this power infrastructure. Otherwise, there's no electricity for them to run. But before they build, they're not using energy."

Residents of rural and lower-income areas saw their bills skyrocket, and in some cases faced increases in energy costs that were 76% larger than residents of urban communities, according to the study.

The researchers said that despite the concentration of data centers near metropolitan hubs, the financial loads they trigger often seep into surrounding suburban and rural areas because of policies that govern how energy costs are shared across regions. They argued that such policies warrant review. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 02:21 PM | Reply

Related ...

Hawley backs nationwide data center moratorium
www.politico.com

... The Missouri Republican is joining progressive Democrats in calling for a pause on construction until Congress guarantees taxpayers won't face higher utility bills.

Sen. Josh Hawley endorsed a temporary pause on data center construction Wednesday, becoming the highest-ranking Republican to back a nationwide moratorium.

The Missouri Republican posted on X on Wednesday listing priorities for Senate Republicans to accomplish in the lame-duck session, including a "MORATORIUM on data centers."

"Senator Hawley is calling for a federal data center moratorium until Congress passes a bill of rights giving taxpayers guarantees of no rate increases," a Hawley spokesperson, granted anonymity to speak candidly, told POLITICO. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 06:11 PM | Reply

But keep telling us all the election was about gas prices.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-12 09:10 PM | Reply

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