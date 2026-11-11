Anti-Vaxxers Put Newborns at Risk by Refusing Vitamin K Shots

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Wednesday, November 11, 2026
One day at an Idaho hospital, half the newborns Dr. Tom Patterson saw didn't get the vitamin K shots that have been given to babies for decades to prevent potentially deadly bleeding. Their parents wouldn't allow it. "When you look at a child who's innocent and vulnerable -- and a simple intervention that's been done since 1961 is refused -- knowing that baby's going out into the world is super worrisome to me," said Patterson, a pediatrician for nearly three decades.
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Opposition to vaccines and other measures designed to protect newborns often stems from the mistaken belief that natural is inherently better than artificial, according to Dr. David Hill, a Seattle pediatrician and researcher.
"Nature will allow 1 in 5 human infants to die in the first year of life," Hill said, "which is why generations of scientists and doctors have worked to bring that number way, way down."
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