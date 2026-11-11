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Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Anti-Vaxxers Put Newborns at Risk by Refusing Vitamin K Shots

One day at an Idaho hospital, half the newborns Dr. Tom Patterson saw didn't get the vitamin K shots that have been given to babies for decades to prevent potentially deadly bleeding. Their parents wouldn't allow it. "When you look at a child who's innocent and vulnerable -- and a simple intervention that's been done since 1961 is refused -- knowing that baby's going out into the world is super worrisome to me," said Patterson, a pediatrician for nearly three decades.

Posted by LampLighter at 12:33 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/11

Status: user

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Opposition to vaccines and other measures designed to protect newborns often stems from the mistaken belief that natural is inherently better than artificial, according to Dr. David Hill, a Seattle pediatrician and researcher.

"Nature will allow 1 in 5 human infants to die in the first year of life," Hill said, "which is why generations of scientists and doctors have worked to bring that number way, way down."

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More from the article ...

... Doctors across the nation are alarmed that skepticism fueled by rising anti-science sentiment and medical mistrust is increasingly reaching beyond vaccines to other proven, routine, preventive care for babies.

A recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which analyzed more than 5 million births nationwide, found that refusals of vitamin K shots nearly doubled between 2017 and 2024, from 2.9% to 5.2%. Other research suggests that parents who decline vitamin K shots are much more likely to refuse getting their newborns the hepatitis B vaccine and an eye ointment to prevent potentially blinding infections. ...

Innumerable social media posts question doctors' advice on safe and effective measures like vitamin K and eye ointment. And the Trump administration has repeatedly undermined established science. A federal advisory committee whose members were appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. -- a leading anti-vaccine activist before joining the administration -- voted to end the longstanding recommendation to immunize all babies against hepatitis B right after birth. ...

One common thread that ties together anti-vaccine views and growing sentiments against other protective measures for newborns is the fallacy that natural is always better than artificial, said Dr. David Hill, a Seattle pediatrician and researcher.

"Nature will allow 1 in 5 human infants to die in the first year of life," Hill said, "which is why generations of scientists and doctors have worked to bring that number way, way down." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-10 01:48 PM | Reply

"Nature will allow 1 in 5 human infants to die in the first year of life"

So Much Winning!
Make America Great Again.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-10 01:49 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Forget it, Jake. It's Idaho.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-10 01:52 PM | Reply

"Forget it, Jake. It's Idaho."

And RFK, jr.

#4 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-11-10 06:21 PM | Reply

Don't doctors still clear babies to be released from the hospital after birth?

Real simple: those parents who refuse shots like this should be told 'don't come back if your child is sick'. Such morons should be given pictures of Charles Darwin and told that someone is watching them...

#5 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-11 12:51 PM | Reply

A lot of Americans will die from easily preventable diseases due to ignorance.

Republicans built this.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-11 01:07 PM | Reply

Insurance or the taxpayers should not pay for people that refuse early easy treatments for preventable diseases.

#7 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-11-11 01:10 PM | Reply

A lot of Americans will die from easily preventable diseases due to ignorance.
#6 | Posted by ClownShack

Americans have always died from easily preventable diseases due to ignorance.
--Eberly

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-11 01:12 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

"Insurance or the taxpayers should not pay for people that refuse early easy treatments for preventable diseases."

Leave fatties and boozers and smokers to die in the parking lot of hospitals?

That's pretty harsh

But ok ... ... ..

#9 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-11 02:23 PM | Reply

Leave fatties and boozers and smokers to die in the parking lot of hospitals?

They can join pregnant women and people who can't afford healthcare but don't qualify for federal assistance.

What a great country we are.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-11 02:56 PM | Reply

Figures Beverly sounds like a ------- stupid ----.

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-11 04:46 PM | Reply

"However much you deny the truth, the truth goes on existing.

George Orwell

#12 | Posted by SomebodyElse at 2026-11-11 04:55 PM | Reply

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