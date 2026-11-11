Anti-Vaxxers Put Newborns at Risk by Refusing Vitamin K Shots

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A recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which analyzed more than 5 million births nationwide, found that refusals of vitamin K shots nearly doubled between 2017 and 2024, from 2.9% to 5.2%. Other research suggests that parents who decline vitamin K shots are much more likely to refuse getting their newborns the hepatitis B vaccine and an eye ointment to prevent potentially blinding infections. ...



Innumerable social media posts question doctors' advice on safe and effective measures like vitamin K and eye ointment. And the Trump administration has repeatedly undermined established science. A federal advisory committee whose members were appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. -- a leading anti-vaccine activist before joining the administration -- voted to end the longstanding recommendation to immunize all babies against hepatitis B right after birth. ...





One common thread that ties together anti-vaccine views and growing sentiments against other protective measures for newborns is the fallacy that natural is always better than artificial, said Dr. David Hill, a Seattle pediatrician and researcher.



"Nature will allow 1 in 5 human infants to die in the first year of life," Hill said, "which is why generations of scientists and doctors have worked to bring that number way, way down." ...