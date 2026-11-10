Hungarian Police Detain Orban's Brother in Probe

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"I am the target; my brother is merely a tool," he wrote on Facebook.



Like other members of the Orban family, Aron Orban built several successful business ventures during his brother's time in power.



Last year, investigative journalists linked one of his companies to an alleged visa facilitation scheme that offered preferential access to Hungarian work visas for foreigners.



Raids in Budapest and Pest County



Police said "several people have been taken into custody" in Budapest and in two towns in the surrounding Pest County in an operation carried out in connection with human trafficking.



"Searches are currently under way at the homes of those under investigation," the statement said.



"We expect to provide further updates this afternoon regarding the details of the offences and the investigative measures carried out today," it added.



According to Hungarian news outlet Telex, counterterrorism officers searched a property in Fotliget linked to a company associated with Aron Orban. Hungarian authorities have not publicly disclosed the specific allegations against individual suspects. ...