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Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Hungarian Police Detain Orban's Brother in Probe

Hungarian police took ex-leader Viktor Orban's brother into custody on Monday, according to a press report shared by Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

Posted by lamplighter at 12:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/10

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Viktor OrbÃ¡n's brother has been detained over a people-smuggling charge on Monday, announced Hungarian Prime Minister PÃ©ter Magyar. #EuropeNews https://l.euronews.com/XABX

[image or embed]

-- Euronews (@euronews.com) 8:40 AM Â· Nov 9, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Viktor Orban called the detention a "dirty game," accusing the government of trying to eliminate its political opponents.

"I am the target; my brother is merely a tool," he wrote on Facebook.

Like other members of the Orban family, Aron Orban built several successful business ventures during his brother's time in power.

Last year, investigative journalists linked one of his companies to an alleged visa facilitation scheme that offered preferential access to Hungarian work visas for foreigners.

Raids in Budapest and Pest County

Police said "several people have been taken into custody" in Budapest and in two towns in the surrounding Pest County in an operation carried out in connection with human trafficking.

"Searches are currently under way at the homes of those under investigation," the statement said.

"We expect to provide further updates this afternoon regarding the details of the offences and the investigative measures carried out today," it added.

According to Hungarian news outlet Telex, counterterrorism officers searched a property in Fotliget linked to a company associated with Aron Orban. Hungarian authorities have not publicly disclosed the specific allegations against individual suspects. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-09 02:19 PM | Reply

So the voters in Hungary also seemed to have voted corruption out of their government.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-09 08:59 PM | Reply

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