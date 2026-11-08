Laura Loomer Goes on 'Hiatus' After Revelation on Paid Posts

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It all started on Thursday, when Alex Bruesewitz, who is behind much of Trump's digital media strategy, took aim at conservative social media influencers following the GOP's massive midterm election loss.



"Believe it or not attacking Democrats over their relationships with a streamer (Hasan Piker) wasn't an effective hit," Bruesewitz posted, not mentioning Loomer by name. "GOP candidates probably shouldn't take messaging advice from fringe right-wing influencers' moving forward."



Loomer took the bait.



"But they should take their advice and meetings with @TuckerCarlson instead? ... It's completely reasonable for people to be appalled with Democrat candidates campaigning with a guy who said America deserved 9/11. Hasan Piker regularly makes comments in support of jihadi groups," she wrote. "What wasn't helpful was your friend Tucker Carlson essentially endorsing Abdul El-Sayed over Mike Rogers and using his show to tell people to not support Rogers just a few weeks out from an election. But we all know you will never condemn your buddy Tucker."



"Laura, you are basically the Republican version of Hasan Piker.



Democrats over the years have attacked Republicans for affiliating with you. Those weren't effective hits either," Bruesewitz replied. "Voters simply don't care enough about influencers' or streamers. lol" ...