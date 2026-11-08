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Sunday, November 08, 2026

Laura Loomer Goes on 'Hiatus' After Revelation on Paid Posts

The unofficial Trump adviser and conservative social media influencer announced she's taking a break at quite the moment.

Posted by lamplighter at 03:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/08

Status: user

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More from the article ...

... Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer announced she is taking a "brief hiatus" from her Loomer Unleashed podcast just hours after a Trump administration adviser exposed her for being paid to post some of her manic, hateful content.

It all started on Thursday, when Alex Bruesewitz, who is behind much of Trump's digital media strategy, took aim at conservative social media influencers following the GOP's massive midterm election loss.

"Believe it or not attacking Democrats over their relationships with a streamer (Hasan Piker) wasn't an effective hit," Bruesewitz posted, not mentioning Loomer by name. "GOP candidates probably shouldn't take messaging advice from fringe right-wing influencers' moving forward."

Loomer took the bait.

"But they should take their advice and meetings with @TuckerCarlson instead? ... It's completely reasonable for people to be appalled with Democrat candidates campaigning with a guy who said America deserved 9/11. Hasan Piker regularly makes comments in support of jihadi groups," she wrote. "What wasn't helpful was your friend Tucker Carlson essentially endorsing Abdul El-Sayed over Mike Rogers and using his show to tell people to not support Rogers just a few weeks out from an election. But we all know you will never condemn your buddy Tucker."

"Laura, you are basically the Republican version of Hasan Piker.

Democrats over the years have attacked Republicans for affiliating with you. Those weren't effective hits either," Bruesewitz replied. "Voters simply don't care enough about influencers' or streamers. lol" ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-08 12:34 AM | Reply

"Believe it or not attacking Democrats over their relationships with a streamer (Hasan Piker) wasn't an effective hit,"

But, but, Dinger tried so hard!

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-08 12:49 AM | Reply

"Believe it or not attacking Democrats over their relationships with a streamer (Hasan Piker) wasn't an effective hit,"

What does it say about pedoringer that he took this bait hook, line and sinker?

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-08 04:17 AM | Reply

So that's what those unilateral broadsides were about.

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-08 05:12 AM | Reply

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