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Wednesday, November 11, 2026

'This is a Serious National Security Issue'

Senior Republican lawmakers are weighing an investigation into Nvidia over CEO Jensen Huang's reported affair with an alleged Chinese spy, putting them at odds with President Donald Trump, who has strongly defended the company. Russ Walker, an adviser to Trump's 2020 campaign, said he expects bipartisan support for an investigation: "I don't think I'm alone in this," Walker said. "This is a serious national security issue, and I think there will be Republicans that step up. There's going to be a lot of Democrats that step up, of course."

Posted by lamplighter at 10:33 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/10

Status: user

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More from the article ...

... Senior Republican lawmakers are considering investigating Nvidia over CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, putting President Donald Trump's strong defense of the tech titan at odds with mounting scrutiny from members of his own party.

GOP chairs of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and China committees are asking Huang to appear at a closed-door briefing next week that could lay the groundwork for an investigation into Nvidia. Other Republicans are now calling for Congress or other federal authorities to launch probes into Huang's conduct and Nvidia's broader dealings with China.

House Energy and Commerce Chair Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) told reporters "we need to do an investigation" through the "proper authorities," while outgoing Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said Huang should be broadly investigated and Congress should "absolutely" have a role in probing him. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-10 03:42 AM | Reply

... GOP bucks Trump on Nvidia ...

Does this mean the GOP finally has grown a spine?

Or is this just a temporary thing?


Time will tell.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-10 03:44 AM | Reply

Donald Trump flatly does not care about national security. He has in fact been the number one subverter of national security for years now.

Enabled by a MAGA/GOP that always lied when they said they were strong on defense.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-10 09:26 AM | Reply

The fat idiot doesn't know what color the fucking sky is.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-10 01:59 PM | Reply

Re 2

" Does this mean the GOP finally has grown a spine?"

Don't hold your breath. Turning even bluer won't help with that.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-11 12:03 PM | Reply

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