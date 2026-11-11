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Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Senior Republican lawmakers are weighing an investigation into Nvidia over CEO Jensen Huang's reported affair with an alleged Chinese spy, putting them at odds with President Donald Trump, who has strongly defended the company. Russ Walker, an adviser to Trump's 2020 campaign, said he expects bipartisan support for an investigation: "I don't think I'm alone in this," Walker said. "This is a serious national security issue, and I think there will be Republicans that step up. There's going to be a lot of Democrats that step up, of course."
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