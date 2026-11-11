'This is a Serious National Security Issue'

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GOP chairs of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and China committees are asking Huang to appear at a closed-door briefing next week that could lay the groundwork for an investigation into Nvidia. Other Republicans are now calling for Congress or other federal authorities to launch probes into Huang's conduct and Nvidia's broader dealings with China.



House Energy and Commerce Chair Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) told reporters "we need to do an investigation" through the "proper authorities," while outgoing Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said Huang should be broadly investigated and Congress should "absolutely" have a role in probing him. ...