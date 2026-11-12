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Thursday, November 12, 2026

Russian Ambassador to US Suddenly Up and Dies

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the US, abruptly up and died Wednesday at the age of 66.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 07:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/11

Status: user

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Russian ambassador to Washington dies at 66. Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the U.S., died unexpectedly at the age of 66, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced on Nov. 11, without commenting on the cause of death.

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-- The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) 11:38 AM Â· Nov 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-11 02:41 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

He died of a broken heart.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-11 06:07 PM | Reply

Wink wink.

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-11 08:11 PM | Reply

Did he fall from a 10 story window or was it the polonium milkshake?

#4 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-12 01:15 AM | Reply

Did he fall from a 10 story window or was it the polonium milkshake?

#5 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-12 01:15 AM | Reply

Release the "Epzinsky" files

#6 | Posted by HanoverFist at 2026-11-12 07:48 PM | Reply

he fell from a 10th story window where he was subsequently hit by a steamroller after overdosing on cocaine and heroin, and his blood alcohol content was determined to be .4 percent

#7 | Posted by hamburglar at 2026-11-12 10:12 PM | Reply

"up and died"

"passed away suddenly."

lay down and died?

probably pretty rough being a Putrid tool...

#8 | Posted by South_American at 2026-11-12 10:30 PM | Reply

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