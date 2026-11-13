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Friday, November 13, 2026

SS United States Sunk

A ship that was once the fastest in the world and is longer than the Titanic has intentionally been sunk off the coast of Florida, turning into the world's largest artificial ocean reef.

Posted by REDIAL at 05:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/11/13

Status: user

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The historic ocean liner SS United States will be intentionally sunk Wednesday off the coast of the Florida panhandle to create the world's largest artificial reef. https://to.pbs.org/4izaViN

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-- PBS News (@pbsnews.org) 1:06 PM Â· Nov 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Intentionally sunk.

That aside, what else could have been done with it?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-11 11:38 PM | Reply

what else could have been done with it?

It's been a legal battle for decades. There were proposals to make it into a museum ship, or possibly a hotel. Or scrap metal.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-11 11:42 PM | Reply

The Midway is a museum in San Diego.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-12 10:40 AM | Reply

Oh, this is about an actual boat?

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-13 05:39 PM | Reply

@#4

Apropos.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 07:08 PM | Reply

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