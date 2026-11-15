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Sunday, November 15, 2026

Trump Media Stares Down $1 Billion Debt Crunch

The Trump family's media group may soon be forced to sell hundreds of millions' worth of assets ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/16

Status: user

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Trump Media group stares down $1bn debt crunch as bitcoin bet fades ft.trib.al/vnKBNxZ

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-- Financial Times (@financialtimes.com) 8:21 AM Â· Nov 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-15 09:23 AM | Reply

One thing's for sure. The fat idiot won't spend any of HIS money.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-15 10:18 AM | Reply

Yep, I smell bankruptcy.

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-15 06:21 PM | Reply

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