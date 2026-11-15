Two Planes Collide on Taxiway at Miami Airport

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Sunday, November 15, 2026
In a statement, the Trump administration-led FAA said the wingtip of a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose of a United Parcel Service Boeing 767 "while the airplanes were taxiing at Miami International Airport".
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