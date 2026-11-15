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Sunday, November 15, 2026

Two Planes Collide on Taxiway at Miami Airport

In a statement, the Trump administration-led FAA said the wingtip of a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose of a United Parcel Service Boeing 767 "while the airplanes were taxiing at Miami International Airport".

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/15

Status: user

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MIAMI: "Two planes have collided while taxiing at Miami International Airport ... It comes after a catastrophic day on Friday and Saturday across the nation as a ground stop was ordered across the country on Friday ... " www.dailymail.com/news/article ...

[image or embed]

-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 10:52 PM Â· Nov 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Two planes collided with one another on a taxiway at Miami's international airport on Saturday night " a day after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an hours-long nationwide ground stop due to communication issues affecting multiple air traffic control centers.

Keep up the good work, stinky.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-15 11:57 AM | Reply

76,535,898 idiots believed Dummkopf Trumpf.

"FUNNY 2"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-15 02:45 PM | Reply

FAA - Fucking Abhorrent Assholes

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-15 08:51 PM | Reply

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