Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, November 15, 2026

Amazon Drones are Driving Some Houston Residents Crazy

Residents in Spring report loud and frequent drone services buzzing across neighborhoods.

Posted by lamplighter at 08:32 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/15

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Amazon Drones are Driving Some Houston Residents Crazy (9 comments) ...

AI Company Donates to Trans Sec Duffy’s Son in Law (2 comments) ...

OpEd: Are Trump Officials Living in an Alternate Reality? (6 comments) ...

OpEd: Under the Influence (7 comments) ...

Polar Vortex Could Disrupt Forecast (7 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Amazon's Prime Air drone delivery option launched recently in the south and southwest suburbs, catching some residents and officials off guard and raising questions about noise and safety.

[image or embed]

-- Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune.com) 4:36 PM Â· Nov 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... Amazon's ultra-fast drone delivery service promises to bring just about anything" from a mid-day snack to medical supplies" straight to your doorstep by air in as little as 30 minutes.

But for some Houston residents, that promise has panned out to be too good to be true.

"It was kind of cool and fascinating at first, but now it is driving me crazy," said Theresa Gibson, a Spring resident. Her home in the Bridgestone neighborhood is nestled right in the flight path of Amazon's drone service. Gibson said she hears roughly a dozen drones flying over her home each day.

Noise pollution has become a frequent complaint in Texas neighborhoods where the service operates.

Residents have compared the sound to everything from a massive beehive to a full-on air raid. "It does not sound like a [single] bumble bee. It sounds like a large swarm of bees at a much higher volume than a normal swarm of bees. And it's all day long," said Gibson.
...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 01:16 PM | Reply

Great. Flying leaf blowers.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-15 01:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#2 ... Great. Flying leaf blowers. ...

... and soon to come to your neighborhood.


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 06:19 PM | Reply

... and soon to come to your neighborhood.

Oh, it will be a long time before we see any of those in my world.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-15 06:24 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Oh, it will be a long time before we see any of those in my world. ...

I am not so sure about that here.

I've been seeing Amazon.com delivery vehicles on my street for years. So there is likely a major Amazon.com delivery facility in my area.

The drones may not be too far behind ...

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 07:37 PM | Reply

@#5

There does appear to be an Amazon.com facility in the city just north of me ...

Found this ...

amazon jobs in Danbury, CT
www.indeed.com

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 07:41 PM | Reply

I'm not concerned about delivery drones here. I can't even get pizza delivered. Too far for drones, and not worth the effort.

Never mind people taking pot shots at them,.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-15 07:48 PM | Reply

@#7 ... I can't even get pizza delivered. ...

It is easy to get pizza delivered here.

But that delivery does not involve noisy delivery vehicles.

Cars have mufflers. For a reason.

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 07:58 PM | Reply

It is easy to get pizza delivered here.

Takeout only here.

#9 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-15 07:59 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort