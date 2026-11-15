Amazon Drones are Driving Some Houston Residents Crazy

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But for some Houston residents, that promise has panned out to be too good to be true.



"It was kind of cool and fascinating at first, but now it is driving me crazy," said Theresa Gibson, a Spring resident. Her home in the Bridgestone neighborhood is nestled right in the flight path of Amazon's drone service. Gibson said she hears roughly a dozen drones flying over her home each day.



Noise pollution has become a frequent complaint in Texas neighborhoods where the service operates.



Residents have compared the sound to everything from a massive beehive to a full-on air raid. "It does not sound like a [single] bumble bee. It sounds like a large swarm of bees at a much higher volume than a normal swarm of bees. And it's all day long," said Gibson.

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