I am going to suggest that the Medal of Freedom, having been debased, needs to be discontinued.

Those people who righteously got the award, living or dead, should receive formal apologies.



#3 | Posted by Zed



No, it's just as with everything else Trump is debasing it needs to be scrubbed of his influence and restored to its previous state.



Posthumously strip Limbaugh and Kirk of theirs. Rudy too if he's dead by the time we get around to cleaning the house.



MAGA chud meltdowns will be glorious as their betters strip the consequences of their stupidity from our society.