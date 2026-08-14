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Friday, August 14, 2026

Trump Slaps New Tariffs on Drones

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will impose tariffs on imports of drones and their components, including from some key U.S. allies ...

Posted by REDIAL at 04:32 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/08/14

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Drone stocks rally after Trump orders tariffs on foreign-made components

[image or embed]

-- CNBC (@cnbc.com) 10:14 AM Â· Aug 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... the country was "too reliant" on foreign sources of drones. ...

I may not disagree.

But, are tariffs the way to solve that apparent problem?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-13 10:38 PM | Reply

Hampering drone development is on pace with reverting to 1950's technology on new aircraft carriers.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-13 10:53 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The Trump Crime Family musta just gotten bribed, er, I mean 'invested' in a US drone maker.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-13 11:12 PM | Reply

Uday and Quasy are heavily invested in drone companies.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-13 11:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2


But, are tariffs the way to solve that apparent problem?

#1 | POSTED BY LAMPLIGHTER

Yes its a way to spur investment internally from the tariffs. Without the tariffs, new drone startups or ideas would make the VS hesitant to invest.

Its strange drones have been around for 16+years. I am surprised the US is so far behind the curve, commercially and militarily.

The Trump Crime Family musta just gotten bribed, er, I mean 'invested' in a US drone maker.

Its odd when people say this, if you're so confident in this then why wouldn't you invest in a drone maker?


Hampering drone development is on pace with reverting to 1950's technology on new aircraft carriers.
#2 | POSTED BY REDIAL

If it hampers RoW its a good tactic.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-13 11:34 PM | Reply

#5

Will never figure out how America is supposed to work... also how to tie his shoelaces is problematic for him.

One supposes that coming from China where Government Corruption is Job One makes it difficult to grok what honest Government might look like.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-13 11:45 PM | Reply

how America is supposed to work

In this case, it works like this:

1) Pentagon buys a bunch of drone stuff and has to pay a zillion dollars in tariffs to the US Treasury.

2) Pentagon goes to Congress for money recoup the cost of the tariffs.

3) Congress takes a zillion dollars out of the Treasury and gives it back to the Pentagon.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-14 12:10 AM | Reply

re: #4
BINGO This is all about enriching the family further.

#8 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-08-14 05:58 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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