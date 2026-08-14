Trump Slaps New Tariffs on Drones



But, are tariffs the way to solve that apparent problem?



#1 | POSTED BY LAMPLIGHTER





Yes its a way to spur investment internally from the tariffs. Without the tariffs, new drone startups or ideas would make the VS hesitant to invest.



Its strange drones have been around for 16+years. I am surprised the US is so far behind the curve, commercially and militarily.



The Trump Crime Family musta just gotten bribed, er, I mean 'invested' in a US drone maker.



Its odd when people say this, if you're so confident in this then why wouldn't you invest in a drone maker?





Hampering drone development is on pace with reverting to 1950's technology on new aircraft carriers.

#2 | POSTED BY REDIAL





If it hampers RoW its a good tactic.