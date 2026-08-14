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Friday, August 14, 2026

Kennedy Center Votes to Restore Trump's Name

Kennedy Center votes to restore Trump's name and close for 2 years, challenging a judge's order

Posted by Corky at 09:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/13

Status: user

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August 13, 2026

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-- Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@hcrichardson.bsky.social) 2:03 AM Â· Aug 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... the board voted to add Trump's name to the building's facade ...

One report I read was that the name would be "etched" into the facade, so permanent.

Kennedy Center Board Votes to Inscribe Trump's Name on Building
www.usnews.com

This act seems to be a blatant attempt to get around the wording of the Judge's order to remove Pres Trump's name.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-14 12:05 AM | Reply

This act seems to be a blatant attempt to get around the wording of the Judge's order to remove Pres Trump's name.

What reasoning does a Judge have to override the board of the foundation?

Just seems like Judicial overreach, and because you are against the renaming you're hoping for miss application of justice.

I don't care either way but your bias is really sad.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-14 10:40 PM | Reply

It's a Trump Appointed Board, you dismal debutant.

And 'bias' against a known criminal in the WH? Since when is bias against evil a bad thing?

Perhaps in Corrupt Capitalist faux-Communist China you go used to such evil.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-14 10:54 PM | Reply

Anyone that supports this is an ignorant idiot with no clue. The judges' order is crystal clear and only four pages.

www.courtlistener.com

#4 | Posted by et_al at 2026-08-15 12:41 AM | Reply

" What reasoning does a Judge have to override the board of the foundation?"

He laid it out in the decision. Basically, he pointed out even if Trustees aren't subject-experts, they're still required to do the basic fiduciary and managerial duties of Trustees. These folks didn't.

For the record, these are the same folks who sued an artist for the Breach of a Contract that never existed, and now are on the hook for over $250,000 in his legal fees.

It doesn't take Solomon to realize these hand-picked slurpers are morons.

#5 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-15 01:26 AM | Reply

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