Trump has Amassed Staggering Wealth in 'most openly corrupt' Presidency

"Trump last year raked in at least $1.4bn from his crypto ventures according to financial disclosure forms he filed in June. Simultaneously, about one million investors in a Trump crypto scheme suffered almost $3.8bn in losses as their volatile crypto holdings tanked in value.



Monetizing his presidency further this summer, Trump's Truth Social media business is pushing a new scheme that offers wealthy buyers special early access to his posts for a fee of $100,000 a month, which top Democrats and public interest groups say pose serious conflict of interest and corruption issues."



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"On another monetization front, critics raised red flags about how Trump tapped his justice department to forge a potentially lucrative and sketchy deal to settle a $10bn lawsuit by Trump against the IRS about a leak of his tax returns that gives him and his family immunity from IRS audits of prior tax returns and could save him $100m.



Likewise some analysts are troubled by how Trump has circumvented the constitution's prohibition on foreign emoluments by accepting a $400m plane as a gift from Qatar, and how other wealthy foreigners have backed some Trump family hotel and golf deals abroad.



Beyond his personal enrichment, Trump's monetizing his office and transactional governing style has proved lucrative to his sons, some top advisers, billionaire buddies, big donors and other allies, say critics.



A CNN poll in late July buttressed criticism of Trump's monetizing his second term: the poll revealed that 66% of 1,225 respondents said Trump doesn't put the good of the country over his personal gain and only 34% said he does."



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Well, only the Base supports still Make America Graft Again!



This is what Visitor and MSGT voted for.

