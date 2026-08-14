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Friday, August 14, 2026

Trump has Amassed Staggering Wealth in 'most openly corrupt' Presidency

Donald Trump's use of his second presidency to grow his personal fortune has alarmed legal and ethics experts and congressional Democrats as he has reaped an "unprecedented" $2.2bn in 2025 revenues ...

Posted by Corky at 06:30 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/13

Status: user

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Booker: They are thinking about setting themselves up to build epic empires of wealth. And that's why Trump is pardoning people who then go into business with him. That's why Trump is trying to undermine the rule of law--to make sure he leaves office with more wealth than was ever conceivable ...

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-- Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 7:44 PM Â· Jul 31, 2026

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"Trump last year raked in at least $1.4bn from his crypto ventures according to financial disclosure forms he filed in June. Simultaneously, about one million investors in a Trump crypto scheme suffered almost $3.8bn in losses as their volatile crypto holdings tanked in value.

Monetizing his presidency further this summer, Trump's Truth Social media business is pushing a new scheme that offers wealthy buyers special early access to his posts for a fee of $100,000 a month, which top Democrats and public interest groups say pose serious conflict of interest and corruption issues."

******

"On another monetization front, critics raised red flags about how Trump tapped his justice department to forge a potentially lucrative and sketchy deal to settle a $10bn lawsuit by Trump against the IRS about a leak of his tax returns that gives him and his family immunity from IRS audits of prior tax returns and could save him $100m.

Likewise some analysts are troubled by how Trump has circumvented the constitution's prohibition on foreign emoluments by accepting a $400m plane as a gift from Qatar, and how other wealthy foreigners have backed some Trump family hotel and golf deals abroad.

Beyond his personal enrichment, Trump's monetizing his office and transactional governing style has proved lucrative to his sons, some top advisers, billionaire buddies, big donors and other allies, say critics.

A CNN poll in late July buttressed criticism of Trump's monetizing his second term: the poll revealed that 66% of 1,225 respondents said Trump doesn't put the good of the country over his personal gain and only 34% said he does."

;;

Well, only the Base supports still Make America Graft Again!

This is what Visitor and MSGT voted for.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-13 11:41 PM | Reply

Msgt doesn't know what he voted for. He's too f*^%ing stupid to have any real ideas.

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-14 04:00 AM | Reply

I hope it spends well when he's dead.

10 years after that, it'll be hard to find anyone who supported him. Won't take too long for GOPers to be splashing over each other, hurrying with everyone else to desecrate his burial site.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-14 11:06 AM | Reply

Melanoma's anchor baby Barron has already grifted $150 million.

finance.yahoo.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-14 02:57 PM | Reply

#4

F____ unbelievable that the male gammerstang with the dead eyes is a mega-oligarch at age 20.

These monsters in the Trumpf Crime Family (TCF) -- as well as American and Israeli plutocrats -- could not possibly spend all their massive pelf in their lifetimes.

This is mathematically almost impossible because as human beings we only ride an average of 27,000 days on Spaceship Earth.

What's all that accumulated wealth for?

FFS, spread the wealth, feed the hungry, educate the masses, and house the homeless.

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-14 03:14 PM | Reply

Where are the usual MAGAT ------- bleating about "fraud" now?

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-14 05:44 PM | Reply

The idiotic base thinks this great: the torture/murder/suffering of brown people and liberals has been totally worth it.

#7 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-14 07:22 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Congress has been doing this for decades, hell even Biden was raking in the dough ...

Now you people care because someone is doing it better than the rest? ... LMAO .. I love American politics its so full of hypocrisy.

#8 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-14 07:29 PM | Reply

Well, only the Base supports still Make America Graft Again!

Again? LOL *sigh* What stupidity to think Graft and Grift hasn't plagued America for decades at this point.

#9 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-14 07:30 PM | Reply

So, I guess "stories" about cooking and "stories" about "bridge with the 'wife'" are now ... not needed?

#10 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-08-14 07:44 PM | Reply

Biden was raking in the dough ...

What! Those rakes were made for the forests!

Biden didn't rake in anything other than hate from idiots like you.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-14 08:38 PM | Reply

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