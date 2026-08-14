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Friday, August 14, 2026

Trump Ends Anti-Corruption Rule for Shell Companies

The Trump administration has finalized a rule that will allow shell companies and other questionable entities to conceal their ownership from federal investigators, in a move that critics say will only further facilitate corruption in the U.S.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 10:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/14

Status: user

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The U.S. Treasury Department permanently repealed a rule that required businesses formed in the U.S. to report who owns them to federal crime investigators. Foreign companies and pooled investment vehicles must still report about foreign owners.

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-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 7:30 AM Â· Aug 12, 2026

Comments

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Orange Chomo's Gift to the Money Launderers

www.thebulwark.com

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-14 01:13 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-14 03:11 AM | Reply

"The golden gleam of the gilded surface hides the cheapness of the metal underneath."
Mark Twain & Charles Dudley Warner
The Gilded Age: A Tale of To-day

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-14 06:40 AM | Reply

Elizabeth Warren
@ewarren
Capital One cheats customers and gets caught.

They agree to pay back $2.2 billion.

Then they donate $1 million to Trump.

Poof! Settlement canceled.

Cap One pockets $2.2 billion instead.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-14 03:58 PM | Reply

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