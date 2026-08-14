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Friday, August 14, 2026

Trump's Revenge Suit Against Harvard Dismissed

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed the Trump administration's Title VI lawsuit against Harvard University.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:31 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/14

Status: user

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The lawsuit was the basis for the Trump administration's demands for Harvard to make financial and policy changes over pro-Palestinian protests in 2023 and 2024.

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-- Forbes (@forbes.com) 1:40 PM Â· Aug 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

One day someone is going to figure up just how much in taxpayer dollars it cost us to lose all the frivolous and vindictive lawsuits DJT has filed.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-13 01:21 PM | Reply

More from the cited article ...

... "Without diminishing any concern arising from these occurrences, the court finds them, singly and collectively, to be too isolated and episodic to support a plausible inference that any institutionalized noncompliance with Title VI persists at Harvard to this day," Stearns wrote.

The lawsuit was "devoid of any factual allegations plausibly establishing that any events that might be construed as evidence of noncompliance occurred after June 30, 2025," he added. ...




#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-13 02:24 PM | Reply

Jews Will Not Replace Us
--Trumpers

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-13 06:38 PM | Reply

He can't even beat the Harvard Crimson with his own federal referees, and he's going to try to outmaneuver Iran with his charm and intelligence.

Got it.

In researching this detailed posting, I came across the following tidbit:

Sportsbooks typically do not post odds or point spreads for FCS games involving Ivy League teams.

FYI.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-14 12:08 PM | Reply

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