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Monday, August 17, 2026

Federal Prosecutors Targeting Daughter of Judge from Trump Hush-Money Trial

Federal prosecutors in Chicago have been investigating Authentic Campaigns Inc., a Democratic fundraising firm once co-owned by Lauren Merchan, the daughter of NYS Judge Juan Merchan who in 2024 oversaw Trump's New York hush-money trial.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 03:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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US Atty Boutros in Chicago, whose office brought the Broadview 6 debacle & opened inquiry into E Jean Carroll trial funding, has been investigating Loren Merchan, daughter of NY judge who presided over Trump's criminal convictions. www.nytimes.com/2026/08/15/u ...

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-- Roger Parloff (@rparloff.bsky.social) 8:24 AM Â· Aug 15, 2026

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NYS Judge Juan Merchan and daughter Lauren.


NYS Penal Law Section 65.20

Sentence of unconditional discharge


Criteria. The court may impose a sentence of unconditional discharge in any case where it is authorized to impose a sentence of conditional discharge under section 65.05 if the court is of the opinion that no proper purpose would be served by imposing any condition upon the defendant's release. When a sentence of unconditional discharge is imposed for a felony, the court shall set forth in the record the reasons for its action.

Sentence. When the court imposes a sentence of unconditional discharge, the defendant shall be released with respect to the conviction for which the sentence is imposed without imprisonment, fine or probation supervision. A sentence of unconditional discharge is for all purposes a final judgment of conviction.

Between NYS Judge Juan Merchan and ex-USAG Merrick Garland, we have Trumpf 2.0.

Muchas gracias, Juan y Merrick!

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-16 01:42 AM | Reply

Straight out of Putin's playbook.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-16 02:08 AM | Reply

Trumpers are SO proud!

Their vengeance-seeking orange missile targeting his enemies kids.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-17 04:08 PM | Reply

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