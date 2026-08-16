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Sunday, August 16, 2026

Trump's Last Loyal Constituency

David Frum: The administration delivers a win for financial crooks at the expense of honest businesses.

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 08:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/08/16

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The Trump administration gives a green light to crooks. Casey Michel explains: www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2026/0 ...

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-- Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum.wsocial.eu) 11:54 AM Â· Aug 14, 2026

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"The Trump administration is the most pro-crime administration in United States history " as long as the crime in question is committed by the president, his family, his donors, or his friends," notes conservative David Frum.

The Treasury's announcement last week is merely the latest Trump gift to crooks, cheats, and traffickers. As his popularity collapses among almost every other demographic, Trump seems to recognize that the criminal-American community is his last and most loyal constituency.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-16 04:05 PM | Reply

Lying is the default position for the regime and its lickspittle enablers and enforcers.
After all, the regime is led by a 34-times convicted financial crimes felon.
Small surprise so many in the regime are either actual or aspiring crooks.
Always - always - follow the money.
In the meantime, don't be a compliant cake eater for the oligarchs' amusement.
Resist when and as you can.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-16 04:16 PM | Reply

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