Trump's Last Loyal Constituency

Lying is the default position for the regime and its lickspittle enablers and enforcers.

After all, the regime is led by a 34-times convicted financial crimes felon.

Small surprise so many in the regime are either actual or aspiring crooks.

Always - always - follow the money.

In the meantime, don't be a compliant cake eater for the oligarchs' amusement.

Resist when and as you can.